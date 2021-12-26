CHARLESTOWN — There aren’t a lot of redevelopment options available for an 82-year-old former rural fire station, but town officials and members of the fire district are moving forward in efforts to determine the best way to use the former Cross Mills Fire Station, including exploring whether it could be a good location for a firefighters memorial park.
Members of the Charlestown Town Council last week approved a request for proposals seeking quotes on environmental testing and other potential needs to prepare the site for a likely building demolition and redevelopment project.
The concepts for the former Cross Mills Fire Station, located at 2370 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road, are still very much in the preliminary stages, and what direction the town goes will be dependent on the results of the testing. In order to develop a park, the town would need to accept donation of the property from the fire district. The town would be less likely to simply accept that donation if there were significant remediation needs, especially as it would impact the cost and ability to build a park.
“The big costs are going to be in any bad things there, a buried tank or spill that happened back in 1939 that no one knows about. The next big costs would be demolition and whatever else is needed to make that site more usable,” Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz told council members last week.
“We would hope to do any analysis as part of an all-encompassing RFP, but we will need to go wherever the investigation leads,” he said. “We are hopeful that the environmental tests will return with little concern.”
The RFP comes as the town and Cross Mills Fire District determine what to do with a building that has aged beyond repair and reuse. The building was erected in 1939 just one year after the district was incorporated as a nonprofit organization, and it remained the department’s home until 2012, when they moved to the new station on Old Post Road.
Joe Weeden, chairman of the department’s Board of Engineers, told the council last week that the agency could not find any suitable, cost-effective reuse for the building or property. He said knowing that the building would need to come down, the fire district was interested in donating the property back to the town at no cost for repurposing.
The decision to offer the property was made by the Board of Engineers following a public hearing before approximately 25 local residents on Oct. 20.
Council President Deborah Carney said it is too soon to truly evaluate how cost-effective certain options may be, but she said she and other council members, who approved the motion for an RFP 5-0, were certainly interested in exploring what the best way to reuse the site would be. She noted that in 2010, a study had found the location could be a suitable spot for a firefighters memorial park.
There are still a number of questions, and the answers could potentially lead the town down any one of a wide number of paths.
“Could we use open-space bond money for a park if used for passive recreation? I agree that I think this is something we need to look into, to see what the costs may be,” Carney said.. “It is something we should consider. It would be nice to create a nice memorial park for firefighters there, and I think we are all in favor of that, but there is a list of questions still to consider.”
No timetable is in place for how long a project could take, as concepts still remain preliminary. Any costs or timelines related to testing would be provided as part of the RFP. If an RFP is accepted, it would be subject to town approvals and oversight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.