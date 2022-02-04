CHARLESTOWN — The town of Charlestown will distribute a third round of at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents at the Charlestown Senior Center, 100 Park Lane. Residents must bring identification to show proof of residency.
On Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 8, the kits will be available while supplies last from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. for residents age 60 or older.
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. while supplies last, the kits will be available to residents age 50 or older, or those with underlying conditions.
If additional test kits are available after Wednesday’s distribution, the Charlestown Emergency Agency will schedule additional date and times.
For more information, call, the Charlestown COVID-19 Information Hotline at 401-218-1968, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Sun staff
