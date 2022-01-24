CHARLESTOWN — The town has received a limited supply of at-home COVID-19 testing kits from the state and is distributing them according to FEMA guidelines.
Most of the test kits are reserved for schools, group homes and clinics because of their high vulnerability, but some are available for senior citizens.
In Round 1 of the test-kit distribution, the town is focusing on distribution of kits, which contain two tests, to those age 80 and over. Distributions will take place at the Senior Center, 100 Park Pane, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. both days.
The distribution is weather permitting. Those wishing to pick up a test kit should bring an ID with proof of residency.
When Round 2 of the test kits are delivered, those age 70 and over will be eligible.
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to 44 free at-home COVID-19 tests. To order tests, go to https://www.covidtests.gov/. Orders usually ship in 7 to 12 days.
Sun staff
