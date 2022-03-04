CHARLESTOWN — The town will distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents 18 and older starting today.
According to a release from the town, the distributions will be made at the following times and locations:
- Today, 10 a.m.-noon: Charlestown Police Department, 4901 Old Post Road
- Sunday, 10 a.m.-noon: Charlestown Police Department, 4901 Old Post Road
- Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.: Charlestown Senior Community Center, 100 Park Lane
- Friday, 9:30 a.m. -11 a.m.: Charlestown Senior Community Center, 100 Park Lane
For more information or questions, call the Charlestown COVID-19 Information Hotline at 401-218-1968 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Sun staff
