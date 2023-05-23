CHARLESTOWN — Several parcels of town-owned open space in Charlestown should be donated or sold, the Conservation Commission said in its latest annual report to the Town Council.
The commission also recommends the town clear up “confusion” over a right-of-way on Charlestown Beach Road, saying that an abutting landowner had installed a misleading private property sign.
Conservation Commission Chairwoman Lynn Macalister and member Shirley Griffin monitored 30 town-owned open-space properties totaling 47.74 acres last July 11. A working group of the commission then compiled a report to the Town Council.
The council reviewed the findings with Macalister on Monday.
“Every year the commission provides the council with a monitoring report of all the town-owned conservation properties that are not part of our walking trail system,” Council President Deborah Carney said. “These are the smaller properties the town owns.”
The first report was in 2012, and it has been conducted yearly except for 2020, because of COVID.
Macalister said the town owns 709 total open-space acres, including beaches. The commission, however, is tasked with monitoring 55 acres, she said.
Among the parcels that should be sold or donated are about 4.5 acres on four lots off Arnolda Round Road, a private road. Macalister said a private road sign had been erected on Arnolda Round Road.
“For us to get down there to look at it, we’d be trespassing,” she said.
Town Solicitor Peter Ruggiero said he would need to research the property to determine if the town could gain access.
The commission also said 4 acres that abut the state-owned Breachway land on the west and Ninigret Pond on the north should be considered as a donation to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. The lot is partly under water, and the only true access to the town property is by water, the report said.
A similar recommendation was made for 2.6 acres on Oyster Drive. The land abuts the Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge and has questionable access, so the commission has suggested it could be donated to the refuge.
“It’s landlocked,” Carney said. “I think it’s something we should consider donating.”
It also suggests donating a small gravel access road between First and Second Streets to the private Sea Lea Colony, since the road is unusable by the public.
But the report also noted areas where Charlestown can assert or reinforce the public's access rights to its open space.
It listed 11 lots composed of marshy land along Charlestown Beach Road and First Street, with some access trails to Ninigret Pond. Those areas, it said, could benefit from signage noting the town-owned open space along the property boundaries.
Also on Charlestown Beach Road, the commission noted an access path to the beach that is next to the driveway of an abutting property.
“Town has placed signage denoting no drop-off on both sides of the street,” the report said. “Abutting property owner has erected a misleading sign denoting private property. Recommendation: Town should consider installing directional signage to lessen confusion.”
Macalister said the abutter’s sign was visible last August, but didn’t know if it was still up.
Then there is a 2-acre “valuable beach front property which has dunes covered with grasses. Two beach access trails have been made by people walking through the property.”
The report’s recommendation is for the town to consider “Town of Charlestown Open Space” signs along the property’s edge. “Placing a bike rack at the end of the access path would stop people from leaning their bikes along the snow fence,” the report notes.
In an addendum produced in March, the commission said the town should consider blocking or limiting access to a parking area of a 24-acre parcel off Niantic Highway and bordering Westerly.
Macalister walked the property, noting that multiple trails have been made and used by off-road bikes and vehicles. The property abuts Westerly Granite’s Quarry Pond and the Woody Hill Management Area.
Macalister reported a local homeowner parks two snowmobiles on their trailer in the road, which blocks access.
Someone also has installed a “No public access” handmade sign at the beginning of the road from Ross Hill Road, the report said. Tires and other debris have been dumped on the roadside.
Another large parcel, 7.3 acres off Ross Hill Road, contains upland forest habitat and wetlands with an active beaver pond, lodge, dam and towering, possibly cypress, trees at the back of the property.
“An 1800s stone foundation and massive chimney base with an old uncapped well is also near the back of the property,” the report notes. “Multiple stone walls and many old pre-1970s dumps are found on this property.”
It recommends the town cap the well, sell the two well-preserved antique auto bumpers and survey an abutting property line to determine if a nearby garage is on town property.
Other recommendations in the report include removing invasive plant species from several properties and placing a 3-acre parcel off Carolina Back Road under the Recreation Department’s direction. Part of that property contains Grand Prix Park and Charlestown Historical Cemetery 1.
As a “logical first step,” Carney said, the solicitor will do a title search for the properties mentioned in the report, clearing the way for the council to take further action if warranted.
