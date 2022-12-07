CHARLESTOWN — Deborah A. Carney was re-elected president of Charlestown’s Town Council at a special meeting and swearing-in of the council members Monday.
Vice president of the current term is Richard “Rippy” Serra. Serra is owner of Rippy's Liquor & Marketplace.
Carney, a Democrat, was the top vote-getter in the recent election, followed by Republicans Serra, Grace F. Klinger and Stephen J. Stokes. Independent Susan J. Cooper finished fifth to round out the council.
Control of the council shifted in favor of the Charlestown Residents United political action committee in the recent election. Four out of five council members were endorsed by the committee. Cooper, an unaffiliated incumbent, is aligned with the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
Carney has also held roles on the Chariho School Committee, as chairwoman of the Charlestown Charter Revision Committee in 2007, and is the secretary of the Chariho Audit Subcommittee, a board she has served on since 2006.
In the coming term, she said she would also seek to include affordable family housing initiatives, increasing and assuring shoreline access, open space preservation and more as part of council efforts.
