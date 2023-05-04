CHARLESTOWN — With an $18,000 payment, Charlestown has settled a billing dispute with the town’s audit firm that had the potential to head to court.
After two meetings in executive session behind closed doors last month, the Town Council voted to make the $18,000 payment to audit firm Marcum LLP on April 24.
The town also notified Marcum that it would terminate its contract with the company. That notification came on the heels of an email to the town from James Wilkinson, a partner in Marcum’s Providence office, earlier on April 24.
Council President Deborah Carney and members Richard “Rippy” Serra and Grace Klinger voted yes, while Councilor Stephen Stokes voted no in the executive session.
In late March, town officials were furious when they were hit with an unexpected $55,992 bill for “out of scope services” by Marcum, which performed Charlestown’s 2022 audit.
Council members were upset that the bills were not itemized, and also that Marcum appeared slow to respond to inquiries from acting Town Administrator Jeffrey Allen and from Carney.
Marcum representatives reportedly told the town the billing matter would have to wait until the accounting firm had finished its busy tax-filing season.
Charlestown Town Solicitor Peter Ruggiero reached out to Marcum to try to negotiate a reduced fee, and Allen and Treasurer Irina Gorman met with Marcum partners over Zoom on March 15. That meeting resulted in a pledge from Marcum to produce an itemized bill for Charlestown “within a couple of days,” Allen quoted a Marcum official as saying.
The contract that former Administrator Mark Stankiewicz signed with Marcum in July 2022 notes that invoices for fees “will be rendered as the work progresses, and are due and payable upon presentation.”
Charlestown received bills for out-of-scope services dated Jan. 18 and Feb. 15. The latter was past the date that the audit had been submitted to the state, Carney said.
The contract called for a total bill of $69,500 for 450 hours worked. Those hours were broken down to show the hourly billable rates of the partners, managers and other staff at the firm. No such breakdown existed for the two bills for additional services.
Going to court on the matter would have posed a logistical wrinkle, because the contract the town signed with Marcum, based in New York, stipulated that any litigation would take place in that state. Ruggiero is not licensed in New York. The town’s solicitor had initial conversations with former Providence Mayor and attorney Angel Taveras, who is able to practice there.
Despite the sour conclusion to the billing saga, the annual audit of Charlestown for 2022 showed healthy finances.
The report also contained several recommendations for improvement and no evidence of any wrongdoing.
The town has a total fund balance of about $10.9 million. Total revenues were above budget by about $406,000. The town had good tax collections in 2022, coming in about $268,000 above anticipated in the budget. Departmental revenues were about $247,000 higher than projected.
Also, total expenses were $460,000 below budget. As of June 30, the town had excess revenue of $867,780.
