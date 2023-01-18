CHARLESTOWN — Deep in Charlestown’s code of ordinances is a provision that makes it illegal to throw a snowball at a tree.
Specifically, Section H of Chapter 162-1, titled “Peace and Good Order, Actions Unlawful”: No person acting alone or with others shall “throw any stone, snowball or other missile object upon or at any person, vehicle, building, tree, sign or other public or private property.”
The ordinance as written would also appear to prohibit a homeowner from, say, lobbing a snowball at their own car or house, as it’s private property.
The "snowball law" came up at a recent Town Council meeting as part of a discussion about combing through Charlestown’s laws in order to weed out inconsistencies and outdated language, and basically tightening the code up to conform with state law as well.
“Our ordinances are not completely up-to-date,” Town Council President Deborah Carney said. “For example we actually have an ordinance that says you can’t throw snowballs.”
The council is looking at forming an ad-hoc committee to do the work of looking at existing laws on the books — what makes sense to keep, and what should go.
The committee would report to the council every three months.
“There’s so much in there that’s just out of date,” Carney said. The council could address the body’s recommendations, she suggests, in a piecemeal way.
“Two years is going to go by real fast,” she said.
As part of the process, Town Clerk Amy Rose Weinreich got estimates from a vendor for two different methods of updating or modernizing the town’s ordinances.
A comprehensive re-codification of the ordinances would take up to 18 months, Weinreich said.
The work would involve creating a draft manuscript of the town’s ordinances for a thorough review.
“They would determine if the current layout is effective and logical. Then they would move on to legal and editorial analysis,” she said. “They’d look for language inconsistencies, duplication, things that are out of context or out of date. They’d really work through our ordinances with a fine-tooth comb.”
The result would be recommendations that the council, plus other local leadership and departments, would review.
All involved parties would then collaborate on potential changes before the council votes on whether to adopt the revised code of ordinances in full.
“It’s a significant project, at significant cost,” Weinreich said, adding that the estimated price is about $21,500.
Alternatively, the town could do a five-month standalone analysis.
“It’s the same analysis that would happen in the complete re-codification, but they would do the analysis and then hand it over to the town,” Weinreich said.
The council could then work through the recommendations, accepting them all at once or individually.
A drawback, Weinreich said, is the lack of collaboration with the vendor and others that are experienced with municipal ordinances.
The work for the second option is estimated at $9,500.
Councilor Susan Cooper said a professional firm that regularly reviews ordinances should be very familiar with outdated laws.
“These are probably things that they see over and over,” she said. “It seems a cumbersome process for a committee or commission that doesn’t have a lot of experience in this area.”
Cooper said she’s very much in favor of suggested policy changes coming from individual commissions.
Councilor Stephen Stokes said a town committee could concentrate on the “local flavor” of the ordinances while a hired firm focuses on the legality of the code.
“By having this code company, it would release some of the burden on this committee to focus on the issues of which ordinances we think we need to update as a community,” he said.
The council directed Weinreich to get more specific quotes for both options by February. The council will choose a chairperson for the ad-hoc Ordinance Revision Committee, which also will include representatives from several town boards and commissions and the police department.
