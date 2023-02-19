CHARLESTOWN — A federal grant awarded to the Charlestown Fire District will give a big boost to efforts to build a park where the old Cross’ Mills fire station still stands.
Plans for the proposed Cross’ Mills Volunteer Firefighters Memorial Park were developed about 10-12 years ago by the town’s planning department and Economic Improvement Commission, and have been on the shelf for most of that time.
“The plan’s been sitting around for about 10 years and the fire district recently started looking at it again,” Town Council President Deborah Carney said.
The park would be located at the site of the former fire station, 2370 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road.
The fire district learned late in December, just before Christmas, that it would receive a $610,000 U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development grant it applied for last year, fire district Board of Engineers Chairman Joseph Weeden said.
“The district had a meeting last week and will be looking to bring a company on board to manage this grant, do the paperwork and proper procedures to go along with this government funding,” Weeden said.
He thanked the town for funding a $3,600 environmental study that showed no problems, and listed several local organizations that supported the grant application and the $630,000 project.
Among them are the Charlestown Historical Society, the University of Rhode Island’s Nonpoint Education for Municipal Officials, the Salt Ponds Coalition and Save The Bay.
“We have a lot of support out there,” Weeden said.
The park’s location, at the intersection of Old Post Road and Matunuck Schoolhouse Road, would make it a highly visible landmark for visitors and residents.
Visitors to a park there would have a prominent view of Cross’ Mills Pond and its two small privately-owned islands.
The initial report also touts the area’s walkability in the middle of the village, and lists its proximity to several nearby businesses and offices. The park, it says, could be used by employees on a lunch break or coming off their shift, by visitors staying at area motels or summer homes and by others.
Parking, plantings, natural playgrounds, seating, lawn games and viewing areas are part of the design concepts for the area. Much of that work would cost about $300,000, according to estimates from the fire district.
Work would also include installation of a memorial for volunteer firefighters, at a cost of about $10,000. It’s being paid for by the fire district.
The old station building, a two-story, three-bay structure built in 1938, sits on a half-acre parcel adjacent to Cross’ Mills Pond.
By 2010, the fire department had outgrown the facility and a new station was built on a separate lot. The old station fell into disrepair, and subsequent discussions determined the best move was to tear it down.
“Obviously the building will have to come down,” Weeden said. “We’re in the early stages of this project.”
The impervious asphalt on the site also would be removed, to improve storm water flow around the pond.
Work is expected to start in June, with a completion date in June of 2024.
