CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown Seafood Festival will return to Ninigret Park this August.
“It’s a go!” said Heather Paliotta, executive director of the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce and director of the event.
The three-day festival, which is hosted and sponsored by the Chamber, includes local and regional food vendors, music entertainment, carnival rides, a car show and fireworks. Despite being canceled last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival will return this summer to mark 36 years since its inception.
“This event supports almost everything we do for the community,” Paliotta said in a news release.
With close to 50,000 attendees each year, the festival is the largest fundraiser for the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from admission fund the Chamber's operations, and all excess revenue is donated back to the Charlestown community.
The Chamber was forced to cancel the festival last year because of the pandemic. It was the first cancellation in the festival’s 35-year history.
“After a year-plus in a pandemic, and having to cancel our primary fundraiser in 2020, the Chamber took a significant financial blow,” Paliotta said in a statement.
The festival’s authorization this year provides some hope for the Chamber as it continues to support local businesses and boost tourism.
The Chamber has already received town approval for the event. Paliotta said the Chamber does not need state approval because of the anticipated relaxation of pandemic restrictions in Rhode Island on May 28.
The festival will be held Aug. 6-8 at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, rain or shine. Admission is $10 for adults; children ages 10 and under are free. For more information visit www.charlestownseafoodfestival.com.
— Matthew Gouvin
