CHARLESTOWN — A revised request for proposals for new commercial design standards for Charlestown has received a unanimous approval from the Town Council.
The standards would apply to new and redeveloped commercial and mixed-use buildings in certain areas, namely the Shannock, Carolina and Cross’ Mills village overlay districts in the town’s comprehensive plan, plus the Traditional Village District and the three commercial districts.
New proposals are due at the town clerk’s office by May 8, and will be opened the following day, May 9. The project would begin about June 15, with a completion date of Sept. 30, 2024, but could also be extended as needed.
Town Councilors and the Planning Commission met March 29 and hammered out criteria for a revised request for proposals, prepared by Town Planner Jane Weidman.
“The main intention was to create a guideline for the overall design we wanted for businesses coming into Charlestown,” Councilor Stephen Stokes said.
An overall design philosophy or guide for the town would be followed by more tailored requirements for individual villages, such as Shannock, Stokes said.
“We have seen the Shannock design guidelines that are out there and can be utilized for that,” he said.
Once the town settles on commercial design standards, the council could adopt an ordinance requiring commercial developers to adhere to them, Stokes added.
“It would be nice to move forward a step and get this going,” he said. “I think we can do this.”
The town decided to re-advertise after receiving just one proposal in March. The Planning Commission was ready with a recommendation to award up to $72,000 to Libra Planners for the 15-month project.
Members of the Town Council, however, had concerns. The bid process was short, at 14 business days, over the New Year’s holiday.
Incorporating design standards is part of implementing the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
The commission uses design guidelines with developers who have applications in the pipeline.
“Charlestown needs a set of design guidelines that positively informs new construction in the commercial zones and village overlays,” the proposal said. “Guidelines should be focused, well-designed and should prioritize good planning principles.”
The design guidelines are meant to “be respectful” of design forms for buildings.
Phase one of the project would consist of a background review and analysis. The design consultant will work closely with the town’s planning department and the Planning Commission, specifically a commercial design subcommittee of the commission, to do the work.
The town will provide necessary project mapping, including existing and proposed zoning boundaries.
Following the completion of the background work and initial recommendations, an outreach session will be held to get public input on the proposed changes to the districts and allowable uses, and on the design components that could be added to the town regulations.
In phase two, the initial standards will be drafted and reviewed by the design subcommittee prior to their introduction at a public workshop.
The third and final phase of the work would produce the final design guidelines, and also would entail a public hearing.
