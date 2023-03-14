CHARLESTOWN — The annual audit of Charlestown for 2022 shows healthy finances, several recommendations for improvement and no evidence of any wrongdoing.
Town Council President Deborah Carney said at Monday's meeting that the report, by representatives of accounting firm Marcum LLP, should put to rest allegations of impropriety.
“Several allegations have been made that I have accused people of fraud or embezzling money,” Carney said. “I never accused anybody of embezzling money or fraud, so it’s good we put this out there for clarification once and for all.”
Marcum representative Erica Olobri confirmed that there were no findings of fraud during the audit. She said audits always identify improper revenue recognition due to fraud as a significant risk.
“There’s been a lot of things bandied about in the period leading up to this audit,” Councilor Susan Cooper said. The term “fraud risk,” she said, describes the precautions any entity must take to avoid fraud.
“There was no finding of fraud. These were basically findings that could be improved so as to avoid risks in the future,” Cooper said.
Carney also noted that the town had three treasurers in a three-year period.
“This is by no means a slam on our current treasurer, and there should have been more of an in-depth audit done prior to her taking over,” Carney said. “Three people in three years is a significant change, and different people do things differently and there could be things that slip through the cracks.”
Overall, Charlestown is in good financial shape.
The town has a total fund balance of about $10.9 million, Olobri said. The financial report further breaks down expenditures and revenues as well as budgetary information.
Total revenues were above budget by about $406,000, Olobri said. The town had good tax collections in 2022, coming in about $268,000 above anticipated in the budget. Departmental revenues were about $247,000 higher than projected.
Also, total expenses were $460,000 below budget. As of June 30, the town had excess revenue of $867,780.
The audit found three material weaknesses, Olobri said.
One such finding concerned financial statement reporting, largely due to restatements that needed to be done, Olobri said. The restatements were the result of capital assets not being properly recorded in a previous year, but only discovered this year, she said.
A $242,346 adjustment for accrued payroll not recorded also was a big issue, she added. Carney focused on that as well.
“There’s almost a quarter of a million dollars there that was accrued but not recorded,” Carney said. The issue had been raised in recent months by residents concerned that employees were being paid for 261 work days in the year as opposed to 260 days, essentially paying staff an extra day in a way that contributed to a shortfall. The amount of paid work days varies year-to-year based on different factors.
“No one is accusing the staff or anybody of nefarious activity,” Carney said. “This is just something that’s been happening with the payroll.”
Olobri said the town missed the accrual last year, a significant change.
“If you compare this accrual that was missed for June 30, 2021, to what had to be accrued this year at June 30, 2022, it was almost $200,000 more, just because of the way the payroll period fell,” Olobri said. The expense wasn’t “booked” in 2021 when it was incurred, she said.
“It was just basically being recorded as it was being paid,” she said.
Another material weakness dealt with the design of the town’s internal controls over certain areas in the financial statements.
A third finding focused on segregation of duties: making sure an adequate finance staff exists in town for a review and approval of transactions, Olobri said.
Further, information technology findings that don’t rise to the level of material weaknesses focused on recommendations for proper security of information. They include frequent changing of passwords, and ensuring that one person isn’t able to change accounting in the general ledger software.
“With the way the world is now, you want to make sure you’re protecting all of the information,” Olobri said.
Carney also called the town’s IT director “extremely thorough” in his work, and asked for clarification about the finding.
Olobri said it’s mainly concerned with user access to certain software systems. The town should not allow one person to have sole control over adding or deleting users from its accounting systems, she said.
“There should be an oversight, a second set of eyes,” Olobri said. Segregation of duties is always a challenge with small towns, she said, due to staffing levels.
Regarding the material weaknesses, Carney said, “There are some things that came up that do not look good for the town. We’re not pointing our finger at the town treasurer, but these are things that need to be recognized and corrected.”
Cooper said the Budget Commission has taken into account the auditor’s findings and plans some restructuring and “revamping” of finance functions to put more controls in place.
