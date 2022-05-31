CHARLESTOWN — In an effort to encourage participation, all town residents have received an optional mail-in ballot to cast their vote on the proposed 2022-23 fiscal budget — but those who are not voting in person need to act before the referendum on June 6 to have their voice heard.
Officials have encouraged residents to take advantage of the opportunity to mail in their vote this year, an offering that is designed to both extend pandemic protections and provide residents with multiple ways to vote. Mailers went out in mid-May and must be received by the town’s Board of Canvassers by Monday, June 6, at 8 p.m.
“In an effort to provide the safest voting environment, the June 6, 2022, all-day referendum will be conducted primarily by mail-in ballot,” said Charlestown Town Council President Deborah Carney in a message to residents. “If preferred, registered voters can vote in person on June 6, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Charlestown Town Hall.”
Those who intend to vote by mail are encouraged to do so in the sealed, completed Oath envelope that was included with the mailer and dropping it in the white business drop box outside of Town Hall.
The Town Council budget recommendation calls for use of a plan presented by the town’s Budget Commission that would reduce overall spending by $1.3 million and would allow the town to maintain a level tax rate of $8.18 in the coming fiscal year.
The proposal calls for a $28.94 million general fund that would include a 1.63% increase in department expenditures and an additional 2.74% increase for the town’s share of Chariho funding. A reduction in funding for major projects and debt liabilities, along with use of excess reserves in the fund balance, helped to offset any costs that would fall back to taxpayers, however.
In an April letter to members of the council, Budget Commission Chairman Richard Sartor said the budget balances funding to assure continued effective and efficient services and will still allow the community to maintain a healthy unassigned fund balance.
“The unassigned fund balance is projected to remain within the previous policy guideline,” Sartor said. “The new town-approved fund policy shall be implemented during FY23 with the goal of reaching the midpoint of the newly established UFB range over a three-year planning period.”
The proposed budget represents a 4.31% reduction in overall spending. General government spending would increase by nearly $200,000 to $12.36 million and the town’s share of funding for the Chariho budget would increase by about $370,000 to $13.88 million. Although two referendums failed and members of the Chariho School Committee ultimately set the schools' budget at level funding for the coming fiscal year, excess money in the budget will serve to bolster the town’s reserves and aid with anticipated capital expenses at school properties in town, as well as providing a valuable fund that would aid in a significant emergency.
The proposed budget also includes a significant reduction in capital expenditures and transfers, $1.87 million or 47.61%, which allowed members of the Charlestown Budget Commission to provide a plan that would include no increase in taxes.
“Charlestown’s tax rate during the current year is among the top three lowest rates in the state of Rhode Island for residential and commercial real estate,” Sartor said in April, noting that the town is also the second lowest for motor vehicle taxes. “The proposed budget maintains, and quite possibly improves, this favorable position.”
For more information, including a copy of the proposed budget, visit the town’s website at charlestownri.gov.
