CHARLESTOWN — Voters on Monday overwhelmingly approved a budget for the coming fiscal year by a nearly 6-1 ratio that will allow officials to maintain all services and increase education spending while simultaneously reducing the community’s tax rate.
During a referendum on Monday, residents passed a measure setting a $30.24 million combined education, operating and capital-improvement budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that includes $16.73 million for government operations and capital improvements and $13.51 million for the town's portion of the annual Chariho school budget. The referendum, held mostly through mail-in ballot this year, drew participation from 1,214 eligible voters and saw 1,039 people vote in favor. Only 175 residents voted to reject the proposal.
“The adoption of the budget is a very important function of local government and one that cannot be done without public support and participation,” Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said. “I would like to thank all the Charlestown residents and taxpayers who took the time to vote. I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our Budget Commission in preparing the budget, as well as to the Town Council for their support.”
The turnout represented a strong segment of the community, with 18.5% of the town’s 6,584 eligible voters on the rolls taking part, according to data provided through the Charlestown Town Clerk’s Office. Due to pandemic conditions and safety protocols, officials said the town had issued mail-in ballots via the postal service in May and most residents had cast their votes using the mail-in ballots.
The approved budget represents an increase in overall spending of approximately $110,000 and, with an offset from revenue, will still lead to a reduction in mill rate. The budget carries the need for the town to levy a tax burden of $8.18 per $1,000 in assessed property, which reduces the tax burden from the current rate of $8.23.
Stankiewicz said during a public hearing earlier this spring that the goal in crafting this budget was to maintain quality services, keep a stable and low tax rate and look ahead to make sure the town is not left with an unexpected bill in the future that could negatively impact the tax rate.
Members of the council voted unanimously on May 10 to send the budget to referendum after a hearing that drew comments from just a handful of residents expressing support and only a single complaint, which was specific to the growing rate of police pensions in recent years.
The approved budget will designate $12.17 million for department expenditures, a 5.62% increase over current spending, and $13.51 million for the annual Chariho school budget, a 1.41% increase over the 2020-21 fiscal year. The budget also carries a $3.92 million capital improvement and transfers account, an 8.8.% reduction over current spending, and designates $646,941 for debt service, a nearly 35% reduction.
“This budget reduces the tax rate while using the unassigned fund balance to fund a large capital project, which is Old Mill Road, and reduce our incurred future liabilities with the hope of stabilizing future taxation,” Stankiewicz said.
