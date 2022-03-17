CHARLESTOWN — A state grant will provide a financial boost as the town prepares to move forward with the purchase of 90 acres of open space abutting Narragansett land near Saw Mill Pond, an acquisition that officials said would help in the creation of a continuous open space corridor that runs through the region.
The state Department of Environmental Protection earlier this week awarded Charlestown a $400,000 grant, half the anticipated cost of a 90-acre property at 66 Carolina Back Road. The property is owned by Carl E. Richard, and the land has belonged to his family since at least 1975, according to town property records.
Ruth Platner, chairwoman of the Charlestown Planning Commission and a conservation advocate, said this week that approval of the grant is only the first step in a somewhat lengthy process and there are still several steps before a purchase could be made.
“This is a property that has been owned by the same people for a long time now, and we had a chance to ask recently whether they’d be interested in preserving it,” Platner explained. “Right now, the property is already designated as open space and the next step will be to conduct a formal appraisal so we know what we are working with.”
The property is not currently listed for sale, although town officials said in a grant application that Richards has been approached numerous times by developers seeking to build on the property. The land is currently designated as an R-40 zone for residential development.
According to town property records, Richards owns approximately 101.9 acres of land in all, which is completely undeveloped minus an outbuilding described as a “garage.” Records show no formal appraisals of the property since it was acquired, and the land was last appraised at roughly $313,000.
“After the changes in value the last several years, it is likely to be worth well more than that now,” Platner said.
Under both grant requirements and stipulations presented in the application, Charlestown will front 50% of the cost for the purchase, with the state matching up to that $400,000. Officials said local funding would come from the open space bonding approved by the community a few years ago.
Platner and Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz each said this week that the purchase would be part of a larger community plan that has been implemented over the past 25 years. During that time, they said the town has been able to acquire a number of properties across the community that are designed to protect the wildlife corridor, preserve natural open space and improve quality of life.
The land is part of more than 250 acres of contiguous, unfragmented forest and is adjacent to the Nature Conservancy’s Carter Preserve, which includes another 1,000-plus acres of land designated for open space conservation.
The grant received was one of 10 awarded statewide for a total of $2.7 million.
Grants up to $400,000, which may cover up to half of the project cost, were awarded in the latest round “to help preserve lands that offer significant natural, ecological, or agricultural value and those that connect or expand existing protected lands,” according to Jay G. Weigmont, program services officer for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
“The value of our state’s historic investments in open spaces has come into sharper relief in the past two years with the COVID pandemic as Rhode Islanders have explored open spaces in greater numbers, looking for places to unwind and forget their troubles,” said Acting DEM Director Terry Gray. “The investments we are announcing today are for our children and the generations to come who are counting on us to be good stewards of our beautiful state.”
The DEM has worked with partners in every municipality to complete 197 easement transactions with land trusts and local communities to date. Since 1985, the DEM has helped protect nearly 13,000 acres of land through open space grants.
Although there has not been a National Heritage survey conducted on the property, Stankiewicz said this week that there have been multiple reports shared with both the town and DEM officials regarding the presence of young Atlantic white cedar around the pond, which has become rare in the region over recent years.
Platner said the area is also unaltered by human presence and would remain so with the exception of a few beaten walking trails if acquired. Saw Mill Pond serves as home to a number of species of wildlife such as otters, minks, muskrats and beavers, she added, and preservation would help assure they also preserve their presence.
“This is an acquisition that the community and a lot of neighbors in that region will be able to use in the coming years if acquired,” Platner said “It would be a true benefit for the community.”
