CHARLESTOWN — A member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe and former leader of a rival faction to then-Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas has filed a lawsuit alleging his constitutional rights were violated and he was unlawfully arrested and prosecuted following an incident at a tribal meeting in 2017.
In a lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court in Providence on July 17, attorney Shannah Kurland seeks an unspecified amount for both compensatory and punitive damages for Warwick resident Domingo Monroe for mental distress and physical injuries he suffered in the incident at the Four Winds Community Center on tribal grounds.
"Charlestown should not be using taxpayer money to act as the enforcer when it comes to internal disputes within the Narragansett Indian Tribe," Kurland said Wednesday.
The lawsuit names the town as a defendant along with four sworn members of the Charlestown Police Department and a security guard hired by the Narragansett Tribal Council. Other defendants named in the lawsuit are Jeffrey Allen, a former police chief who retired in 2018; current Police Chief Michael J. Paliotta and Lt. Philip Gingerella, who each served as shift supervisors at the time of the incident; officer David Westervelt; and security guard Edward McQuaide.
Charlestown Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz was away from the office for a scheduled leave Wednesday and could not be reached for comment.
"Although Charlestown police defendants were not qualified, much less had any right to render judgement as to who within the tribe was a duly elected official, the town nonetheless used taxpayer money to send its police force to this tribal meeting in full paramilitary presence, complete with it's mobile command center, barricades and plenty of so-called 'less lethal' weapons," the complaint reads.
The lawsuit stems from a confrontation and arrest that occurred at the center when the police said Monroe, who was elected to the Tribal Council in 2014 before joining a splinter faction during an argument over leadership in 2016, "got upset and tried to push his way through" a checkpoint at the entrance to the center the morning of the meeting.
Monroe claims that when he went to the check-in table at the Four Winds Community Center on the morning of July 15, 2017, ahead of the scheduled tribal meeting, he was informed by a tribal member that he would not be allowed to enter.
He alleges the member showed him only a hand-written piece of paper indicating he would not be allowed in. Monroe, who said he was informed that the decision came from a tribal court that was suspended in 2013, attempted to bypass the table and enter anyway.
According to both police reports and Monroe's lawsuit, Gingerella attempted to physically restrain Monroe as he tried to enter the center and a scuffle ensued. Monroe was eventually brought to the ground before Edward McQuiade shot him with a stun gun in an effort to subdue him. Monroe claims in the lawsuit that the voltage caused long-term issues, including heart palpitations, that impacted him months after the incident.
"(McQuaide) used an X-26 taser device to shoot 50,000 volts of electricity into (Monroe) while he was already lying prone to the ground and in the process of being handcuffed," Monroe's lawsuit states.
Monroe was eventually charged with simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, but the charges were eventually dropped after a Rhode Island Superior Court judge determined Charlestown police did not have the authority to conduct an arrest.
The lawsuit states that as a result of the incident and subsequent arrest, Monroe said his First Amendment right to freedom of assembly, as well as his Fourth, Fifth and 14th Amendment rights to be free of unreasonable search and seizure, be provided equal protection under the law and remain free of malicious prosecution.
Allen said in an interview with The Sun in 2017 that a few other people were turned away from the meeting without incident. He said that police were present at the request of Thomas, who had made a request through the tribal police for extra law enforcement during the meeting.
"We were contacted by the tribal police asking for assistance for today. We had a couple of meetings with tribal police, with our own [officers] and the state police — we had operations planned and we were ready for any kind of situation that may take place," Allen said in 2017.
Defendants were notified of the lawsuit last month and have 60 days to respond. No additional hearings or court dates have been set, U.S. judicial records show.
