CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown Police Department announced last week that new officers Lexus Falcone and John Griffin graduated from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy on May 26.
Falcone and Griffin spent the previous 20 weeks attending the police academy and will now start a 16-week field training program. Both are scheduled to be patrolling the town as the summer begins.
— Ryan Blessing
