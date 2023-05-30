349702546_711748387378232_6870932108418544496_n.jpg
Buy Now

From left, Charlestown Police Department Officer Jason Shippee, Chief Michael Paliotta, Officer Lexus Falcone, Officer John Griffin and Lieutenant Philip Gingerella.

 Photo Courtesy Charlestown Police Department

CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown Police Department announced last week that new officers Lexus Falcone and John Griffin graduated from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy on May 26.

Falcone and Griffin spent the previous 20 weeks attending the police academy and will now start a 16-week field training program. Both are scheduled to be patrolling the town as the summer begins.

— Ryan Blessing

rblessing@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.