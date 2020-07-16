CHARLESTOWN — Faced with ever-growing crowds of beachgoers, COVID-19 restrictions and a police force with four officers out with coronavirus, Charlestown is doing what it can to prepare for an even greater onslaught this weekend.
Like the scene in the shark movie “Jaws,” where the council members in a small resort town agonize over closing the beaches, Charlestown now finds itself facing a daunting challenge at the height of the tourist and beach season: how to welcome visitors and still keep everyone safe. And with parking dramatically restricted at Misquamicut and Scarborough beaches and temperatures expected to be in the 90s, the crowds in Charlestown are expected to be even larger.
An anonymous email sent on Thursday morning to news media throughout Rhode Island alleges that Charlestown has been lax about enforcing mask and social-distancing requirements on its beaches and in the police department.
The author describes large crowds of people crammed together on Charlestown Town Beach, unmasked town beach employees and an unmasked police officer doing traffic detail. One of several photographs accompanying the email shows the single COVID-19 warning sign lying face down in the sand.
In an effort to avoid the crowding that occurred last weekend, the town will open the beaches much earlier, at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Normal opening hours are 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends and holidays.
Beach parking, Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz noted, would still be limited.
“We are expecting a high turnout this weekend, but we are still going to limit parking at Charlestown Beach,” he said.
It is hoped that the beach parking lots will fill up quickly and that officers will then be able to get an early start clearing the long lines of cars waiting to get into the lots that, last weekend, blocked roads and residents’ driveways.
Police Chief Michael Paliotta said his officers had been instructed to wear masks when dealing with the public.
“They all wear masks when they’re in contact with the public and within six feet,” he said. “With heightened awareness of COVID-19, everybody’s supposed to be wearing masks. Supervisors have been advised to keep an eye on their subordinates. We haven’t had an issue to this point.”
Even with 20% of the police department out sick with the coronavirus and the remaining officers putting in lots of overtime, police will be doubling beach details this weekend, from one officer to two at each town beach. The officers will be stationed near the beach pavilions. There also will be additional signage and fliers advising visitors to wear masks.
Stankiewicz said he didn’t believe that closing the beaches entirely would solve the crowding problem, because people would still show up, but there would be no lifeguards or other staff.
“I don’t think closing the beaches is the responsible thing to do,” he said. “People will show up anyway.”
