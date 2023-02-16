CHARLESTOWN — Chief of Police Michael Paliotta had the opportunity Monday night to swear in Nicole Knapp, a Richmond resident who transferred into the department in December.
Despite the welcome addition to Charlestown, Paliotta later said the department is facing a shortage of patrol officers and is looking for help from the town to attract more qualified candidates to the force.
Upcoming retirements and some officers serving out military commitments are part of why Charlestown is set to see four members of the force — 25 percent of its patrol division — leave.
“Recruitment has been lackluster, to say the least,” Paliotta said. “It’s not just Charlestown, it’s statewide and national.”
It’s happening at the worst possible time for Charlestown, right as seasonal visitors start to flock to rental and summer homes along the coast.
Hiring officers has become somewhat of a numbers game for Charlestown and for small town departments around the country, and the odds aren’t in Paliotta’s favor.
They were at one time. Ten years ago, the department would get more than 100 applicants for one job opening, he said.
“Now, we’re lucky to get 30,” he said. By the time that pool is filtered by qualifications it’s down to 15, then narrowed to a list of five to choose from, he said.
“If we don’t pick fast enough, the other police departments are picking right off the same list,” Paliotta said. “It’s nothing like it used to be.”
One way the department adds to its ranks is through lateral transfers, hiring veteran officers from other departments who come to Charlestown for incentives that are more attractive to the recruit than those of their current employer.
“They can come in at a higher level than a new recruit from the police academy,” Paliotta said. Knapp’s addition was a lateral transfer, from the University of Rhode Island’s police department.
Training new recruits that aren’t lateral transfers takes time, about nine months.
“Right now we have two in the academy that are filling previous openings, but they won’t be up and running until after the summer,” Paliotta said. One also has a four-month military commitment.
The chief is asking the Town Council to look at offering incentives for prospective hires, a process that would likely involve talks with the police union and opening up their contract for a mutual agreement.
One such move would be to adjust entry-level salaries in addition to incentives, the chief said.
“I think council assistance would be very helpful,” he said.
The council is willing to put in the time to help.
“It’s clear the needs are really pressing,” Councilor Susan Cooper said. “It’s going to take some creativity and work with respect to the contract to come up with those incentives.”
Council member Stephen Stokes, who has made his career in public safety, said he recognizes the recruitment problem and offered to be part of talks about incentives.
“It’s not unique in public safety lately, where applicant pools are down,” Stokes said. “I absolutely would be happy to do that.”
Council President Deborah Carney also offered to help with talks, having been involved with contract negotiations in the past.
“I have a pretty good understanding of what’s in there and I’ve reached out to the chief on this before,” she said.
Paliotta said there have been preliminary talks with the union.
“There’s some support there,” he said. “But we need to see where the town sits, what they’re willing to do or not do, so we know what direction to go.”
Showing that there’s room for career advancement in Charlestown, Paliotta also promoted William Campbell to sergeant on Monday. Campbell started in Charlestown in 2005 as a part-time dispatcher and reserve police officer before being hired as a full-time patrolman in 2007.
