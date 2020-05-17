CHARLESTOWN — At their May 11 meeting, members of the Town Council discussed the re-opening of the town’s beaches, which were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said he had received lots of questions about the beaches, but he was still awaiting guidance from the state.
“Everyone wants to know when the beaches are going to be open, and unfortunately, I don’t have a definitive answer,” he said. “We’ve been following some guidelines from the State of Rhode Island and the Department of Environmental Management. This weekend, the state had some limited openings on parks during Phase 1 of the governor’s re-opening of the state.”
The second phase of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s gradual reopening plan will include beaches, but not until the end of the month.
Stankiewicz said Charlestown would coordinate its beach openings with state beaches as well as those in neighboring towns.
“We do understand that it’s best if it’s a simultaneous opening so that one town or one facility will not get overrun with individuals,” he said. “So as it stands right now, our target is to have an opening for Memorial Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of summer, but more importantly, Memorial Day weekend is when we have our staff in place for Ninigret Park and for the beach facilities, because we feel it’s very important that it not be unattended, because no matter how many people are there, we will need to have our bathrooms open, trash pickup, and of course, we want to have some life guards as well.”
The state has not issued directives regarding sanitation and playground equipment, but Stankiewicz said he was expecting to receive those guidelines soon.
“I don’t expect to get them until, at the earliest, a week or two, so we have to work very fast and we already have our staff that are coming back to do this,” he said. “So, barring any relapse of the COVID-19 virus and reinfection, that is our goal.”
Stankiewicz has also had discussions with Police Chief Michael Paliotta about whether to limit beach parking to reduce the number of people on the beaches.
“At this particular point, we don’t believe so, because of the size of the beaches and the area that would be required to do social distancing,” Stankiewicz said.
Council Vice President Deborah Carney asked whether anything had been done to ensure the safety of beach staff.
“Has the state issued any guidelines for how they will ensure the safety of our life guards and our parking lot attendants?” she asked.
“They have not,” Stankiewicz replied. “We’re on our own on a lot of occasions, which is not unusual for a small town in any state, not just Rhode Island. One of the things we do have to look at is the certifications, which have been delayed because we can’t have groups together to certify lifeguards, so they’re going to be extending those, and also, we need to have training on protocols on how to keep them safe…Do they need face guards? Do they need gloves? What kinds of masks should they have? How often should they be changed?”
Council President Virginia Lee wanted to know whether there was a plan to limit out of state visitors.
“We’ve had requests to limit the use of the town beaches just to town residents,” she said.
Stankiewicz explained that Blue Shutters Beach, purchased with state funds, was required to be open to non-residents. There are also property owners who are not residents but who have beach parking stickers.
“We allow beach stickers for people who own property and as we all know, there are many people who own property who get beach stickers but aren’t technically residents of the town of Charlestown,” he said.
Stankiewicz also noted that he had been informed by DEM Director Janet Coit that the state had no plans to restrict visitors to its beaches.
“Everyone’s going to be able to come in if they so choose,” he said.
