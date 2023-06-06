CHARLESTOWN — Voters easily passed the town's $15.8 million municipal budget Monday at an all-day referendum.
The budget passed by a total of 1,041 to 185. Most of the votes cast in Monday's referendum were mail-in ballots, a total of 1,039. Just 187 people voted at the Town Hall polling location.
Spending is set to increase by $819,000, or 3% from this year. The town is also using an estimated new tax rate of $5.74 per $1,000 of property valuation. That’s down from the current rate of $8.17, but it also factors in growth of the town’s $4.2 billion grand list, based on a revaluation completed in December 2022.
Chariho school budget expenditures for Charlestown in 2023-24 are $13.9 million, an increase of just $54,712, or 0.39%. Municipal spending accounts for $15.8 million of the proposed budget. Department expenditures increased by 6%. The Chariho budget was approved in April.
Spending for next year will remain level or inch up in some areas. Charlestown's tax rate is among the lowest in the state for residential and commercial real estate. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
