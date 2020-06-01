The $16.8 million Charlestown budget has passed with 1,202 voters in favor and 730 opposed.
Most of the votes were cast by mail ballot, but 112 ballots were also recorded today at a single polling place, Charlestown Elementary School.
For a more detailed report, check thewesterlysun.com on Tuesday.
— Cynthia Drummond
