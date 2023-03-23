CHARLESTOWN — After failing to reach an agreement with the town last year, it looks like food truck entrepreneur Eric Weiner will bring his PVD Food Truck Events to Ninigret Park in 2023.
The Town Council on March 13 voted to approve two dates for Weiner’s Charlestown Craves Ninigret Food Truck Night — May 4 and June 29.
Weiner’s food truck nights would begin at 5 p.m. and continue to dusk and involve about 15-20 trucks and live music, he said.
“We’re trying to build a partnership that is a community event, free to the public,” Weiner said. PVD Food Truck Events started in Providence and “we want to share with the entire state,” he added.
PVD Food Trucks produces 85 events each summer, according to Weiner, a Cranston resident.
He tried to get his food trucks into Ninigret last year as part of a series of free summer family events featuring live music, food and a movie at dusk in the park. Weiner worked in partnership with the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce on that proposal as well as his latest.
The Town Council at the time voted down that plan, after a bloc of councilors raised concerns about light and noise levels that might disturb migratory birds at the Ninigret Wildlife Refuge during nesting season.
A frustrated Weiner ultimately withdrew his 2022 application — and the chamber pulled its support — after the council at the time voted to assess a $500 event fee and put other conditions on the events.
The town went on with its summer movie nights, albeit with a scaled-back complement of food trucks organized by the Parks and Recreation Department.
Council President Deborah Carney had supported the 2022 effort as well as Weiner’s current application, and this year, the proposal faced smoother sailing with a new council in charge.
There were several questions, however, about insurance issues — particularly related to liquor. The event will serve beer and wine, with proceeds from those sales being donated to the chamber, Weiner said.
The council learned that the Chamber of Commerce typically provides insurance for its events, but questions arose as to whether each food truck should have its own insurance in addition to the sponsor.
Weiner said alcohol will be served by licensed vendor Trinity Brewhouse, which has served beer and wine at more than 400 events, including 200 in partnership with PVD Food Trucks.
“They generally provide us insurance, which is then under our blanket coverage for an event,” he said.
The council also grappled with whether to assess a fee on Weiner based on the number of people he expects to attend.
Councilor Susan Cooper said the town’s form for large events requires a fee of $200 times the number of areas requested for gatherings of up to 251 to 500 people.
With four areas requested in his application, “to my mind, the fee would be $800,” she told Weiner.
Weiner said he can’t hold an event with an $800 rental fee and not charge for attendance or parking.
“That puts us in the same situation we looked at last year,” he said. “To me, the park is open and once people come in, they’re using different parts of the park. We’re happy to put the trucks all in one area.”
Weiner said the events could see more than 500 attendees over the course of three hours, but the estimate varies based on weather and other factors.
The council agreed to seek clarity on the insurance issue and to charge a flat $360 fee.
Cooper also questioned the plan to have only two to three portable restrooms per event. Typically events at the park have one per 100 people, she said.
“I just think that’s low, especially with alcohol being served,” she said.
Each portable restroom costs $150 to $200 to rent, Weiner said, and a handicap model costs $300.
“Again, you quickly cross into a point where the fee adding up these various expenses makes it very difficult to produce a free event,” he said. “With two on the premises and adding two or three, we feel like it’s more than enough.”
The town’s Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously approved the food truck events at its March 7 meeting.
