CHARLESTOWN — An unexpected additional bill of almost $56,000 by the town’s audit firm, with no details provided, has Charlestown officials on the verge of calling a lawyer.
The Town Council is mulling what to do about the $55,992 bill for “out of scope services” by audit firm Marcum LLC, which produced Charlestown’s 2022 audit.
“The town has been hit with an additional bill for over $55,000,” Council President Deborah Carney said. “All the bill simply says is ‘out of scope services’ and we received no back-up.”
At a previous March meeting, the council voted to have solicitor Peter Ruggiero reach out to Marcum and try to negotiate a reduced fee.
Acting Town Administrator Jeffrey Allen and Treasurer Irina Gorman met with Marcum partners over Zoom on March 15. That meeting resulted in a pledge from Marcum to produce an itemized bill for Charlestown “within a couple of days,” Allen quoted a Marcum official as saying.
“That was over a week-and-a-half ago now and I have not heard from him,” Allen said. “As far as I’m concerned, we have not heard back from them.”
Allen again reached out the morning of the council’s March 27 meeting to inform Marcum the matter would be discussed that night.
“I was informed that at this time, they’re too busy, it’s tax time, so they have yet to provide us with any additional information,” he said.
Carney also had not heard from the audit firm by March 27.
“My biggest problem with this is that they handed us a bill for $55,000 and there should have been backup information to go along with it,” she said. “It should not take two weeks to produce this information. I think if any of us were handed a bill for this amount of money, we would expect to see what exactly we were paying for.”
The contract the former Administrator Mark Stankiewicz signed with Marcum in July 2022 notes that invoices for fees “will be rendered as the work progresses, and are due and payable upon presentation.”
Charlestown received bills for out of scope services dated Jan. 18 and Feb. 15, Carney said.
“February 15 is clearly after the audit was submitted to the state,” she said. “These invoices were not rendered as they were progressed.”
The contract called for a total bill of $69,500 for 450 hours worked. Those hours were broken down to show the hourly billable rates of the partners, managers and other staff at the firm. No such breakdown exists for the two bills for additional services.
To throw another wrinkle into the issue, the contract the town signed with the auditing firm stipulated that any litigation would take place in New York. Ruggiero is not licensed in New York.
“The town will not make this mistake again when signing contracts,” Carney said.
It means Charlestown has to contact and hire a lawyer licensed to practice in the Empire State if it intends to pursue legal action.
Ruggiero has had conversations with former Providence Mayor and attorney Angel Taveras, who is able to practice in New York. Taveras is a partner with Boston firm Womble Bond Dickinson.
“He and his firm are qualified, and they’re willing to represent the town,” Ruggiero said.
The bills also come with a 1 percent fee for late payment. Allen said that he was told that if the town paid the invoices, “they may waive the fee.”
Richard “Rippy” Serra, a local businessman for some 40 years, said at the least, the town should look at legal representation.
“This is just outrageous,” he said. “When we’re talking about $55,000, you can get a lot of lawyer for 55 grand.”
As a precursor to possible additional action, the council authorized Ruggiero to send a letter to Marcum stating it’s contesting both of the invoices. Ruggiero also was directed to reach out to “appropriate counsel” licensed in New York about potential litigation over the invoices.
