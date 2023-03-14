CHARLESTOWN — The Town Council made appointments Monday to two new committees that will look at the town’s ordinances and search for the next permanent town administrator.
Appointed to the Ordinance Revision Ad-hoc Committee were at-large members Lewis Johnson and William Coulter. Their terms are concurrent with the Town Council’s term.
Nine members were appointed to the Town Administrator Search Ad-Hoc Committee. The town received 16 applications for the committee to evaluate.
The council named Paula Anderson, Lisa DiBello, Ronald Russo, Thomas Carr, Colleen Dickson, Elizabeth Ennis, John Pacheco III, Timothy Stasiunas and Louan Lyons to the committee. Their terms also are concurrent with the Town Council’s term.
— Ryan Blessing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.