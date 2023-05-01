CHARLESTOWN — The town continues to monitor a proposed railway capacity study for part of the Northeast Corridor, six years after strong opposition halted plans for a new high speed rail line in Charlestown and neighboring communities.
Amtrak has submitted the capacity planning study to the Federal Railroad Administration for inclusion in a recent NEC project inventory. Inclusion makes the study eligible for grant funds through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Amtrak submitted its application on March 27, Town Council President Deborah Carney said Monday.
“Right now, the only thing that’s been requested is the funding, and as of (April 21) the funding had not been awarded,” Carney said.
Amtrak has also been in contact with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to explain elements of the capacity study, according to Carney’s report, which relies on communication from Andrew Koziol, RIDOT’s assistant chief of planning in the Office of Transit.
Carney and other town and state officials request monthly updates from the DOT on activity involving the Northeast Corridor.
“We are in constant contact with DOT Director Peter Alviti, who is our representative on the Northeast Corridor Commission,” Carney said. “They understand Charlestown’s position and are very good at getting information back to us when it’s requested. We do appreciate their input on that as well.”
In 2021, the council informed the Northeast Corridor Commission that it wanted to be included in talks
about plans for any proposed railway route that runs through Charlestown. It also reaffirmed the town’s opposition to the 2017 railway plan.
Execution of that plan would have meant new tracks installed through the Burdickville Road area, Amos Green Farm, Columbia Heights, Shannock and Kenyon.
While officials this week were quick to point out that there’s no sign the so-called Old Saybrook-Kenyon bypass is being revived, they said they are keeping on top of the process for funding the study and the study itself.
RIDOT has reiterated the state’s concerns about the Old Saybrook-Kenyon bypass, but also acknowledged the importance of intercity rail to the region and the need for a long-term vision for infrastructure and service, Carney quoted Koziol.
“For that reason, RIDOT supports the evaluation of alternative solutions to the bypass,” he wrote.
Town council members, including Carney, met in November 2021 with state DOT officials, including Alviti. At that meeting, Alviti said Amtrak would do a year-long market analysis of existing travel patterns on the New Haven to Providence route in early 2022 to determine if additional study was warranted.
Amtrak completed a draft in January, concluding the corridor still warrants intercity rail improvements. It did not, however, evaluate or propose alternative alignments to rail or highway infrastructure.
A separate capacity planning study for New Haven to Providence was initiated after the public pushback against the Old Saybrook to Kenyon bypass, which was omitted from the FRA’ NEC future record of decision in 2017.
The railroad administration’s plan was released in 2014 and included a December 2015 public forum in Providence and an open comment period from November 2015 to February 2016.
The 30-year, $130 billion proposal would cut travel time between New York and Boston by 45 minutes and trim 35 minutes between New York and Washington by allowing train speeds of up to 220 miles per hour.
In October 2017, a bipartisan group of Rhode Island legislators opposed the plan. Seventeen state lawmakers sent a letter to the FRA expressing concern about the proposed bypass that would extend from Old Lyme, Connecticut, into southwestern Rhode Island.
