CHARLESTOWN — A former treasurer for Charlestown with more than three decades of experience in finance is heading back to Town Hall.
The Town Council’s unanimous appointment of Gail Wilcox as treasurer becomes effective Wednesday. Wilcox succeeds former treasurer Irina Gorman, who was appointed in December 2020. Gorman’s resignation was effective May 26.
The council interviewed Wilcox in closed executive session on June 26 before making the appointment.
“We now have a highly qualified treasurer who is also a CPA and has an extensive municipal background,” Council President Deborah Carney said.
Wilcox said she wants to fulfill what the council envisions for the treasurer role and make a smooth transition.
“I’m very excited to join the town again,” she said. “It’s like coming home a little bit.”
She was treasurer in Charlestown from 2005 to 2007, and was assistant director of administration and finance for the Chariho Regional School District. Wilcox also was director of finance for the North Kingstown School District and director of administration and finance in East Greenwich schools.
“Ms. Wilcox possesses exceptional qualifications,” Acting Town Administrator Jeffrey Allen said. “She’s held prominent roles in public accounting, financial management and has worked across nonprofit and public sectors.”
She is a certified public accountant and certified school business administrator and was employed by a major auditing firm, Allen said.
Wilcox has a long professional background, including her position as assistant vice president and accounting officer at Washington Trust Bank and her tenure there as assistant vice president of financial reporting.
In the latter role, she was responsible for internal and external financial reporting, SEC regulatory reporting and accounting systems analysis, as well as benefit plan and tax related reporting responsibilities. Wilcox joined the bank in 1998.
Carney also lauded Wilcox for her qualifications.
“Having the municipal experience, having served in Charlestown and with Chariho it gives you a unique experience and knowledge base that will be extremely beneficial,” Carney said. “With your list of credentials, we’re very lucky to have you here in Charlestown once again.”
Wilcox is employed for an indefinite period under the terms of the memorandum of understanding between the town and the Charlestown Professional Management Association from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024. Per the contract, her salary will be $118,205, Allen said.
Wilcox said she’s grateful for the opportunity to come back and work in town.
“I’m excited to join the town and hope to bring continuity to the transition,” she said. “I fully expect to meet expectations, and it’s a wonderful town.”
According to Charlestown’s charter, the duties of treasurer are many. It’s a position appointed by the Town Council on the recommendation of the town administrator.
Primarily, he or she maintains a general accounting system for the town government and each of its offices, departments and agencies, in accordance with state regulations. The treasurer also is responsible for the disbursement of all monies and has control of all the expenditures to ensure that the budget appropriations are not exceeded.
The office additionally serves as bookkeeper for the town’s finances, producing regular fiscal reports as well as the annual audit. The treasurer also oversees town investments.
