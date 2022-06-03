CHARLESTOWN — A planned public hearing on Charlestown's cluster design ordinance, which applies to development projects that include more than five homes, has been postponed to July.
The hearing was originally scheduled for June 7 at 7 p.m., but a glitch in advertising the meeting caused the town to push it back to July.
The town is considering replacing its cluster design ordinance with "conservation cluster design," which allows for greater flexibility in the layout of larger developments to protect natural resources and reduce adverse effects of development.
— Sun staff
