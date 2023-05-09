CHARLESTOWN — An ordinance to regulate the sale of marijuana in Charlestown is getting some zoning changes, including a requirement for a buffer between any cannabis store and residential property.
The Town Council extended a public hearing on the proposed ordinance to June 12 after incorporating several changes suggested by Councilor Stephen Stokes at Monday’s regular meeting.
The extension will give the town time to advertise the changes and publish a zoning map of the town that will show where a retail cannabis store would be allowed.
The state has yet to award four available retail recreational sales licenses in Rhode Island’s so-called Zone 5 for such activity. The zone includes Charlestown and six neighboring municipalities.
Exeter is home to a new retail recreational cannabis store. Sweetspot Dispensary, operated by Plant Based Compassionate Care, is one of seven licensed Rhode Island dispensaries that have been selling recreational and medical cannabis since recreational sales became legal on Dec. 1.
In November, voters in Charlestown joined most of the state’s electorate in approving the retail sale of cannabis within its communities. Potential cannabis sellers in Charlestown can compete for one of the four licenses available in the town’s geographic area.
“The voters approved selling cannabis in town,” Council President Deborah Carney said. “We are now required to come up with an ordinance to set the parameters of what that would look like, and where those facilities could be.”
The draft ordinance prepared in March and modified at that time by the council would have required a business to obtain a special use permit from the town’s Zoning Board in order to operate a shop in two commercial districts, C2 and C3, or in the Planned Development District.
A C2 district is intended to concentrate larger retail and service businesses meeting the needs of regions of the town. A C3 district is intended only for areas abutting Route 1. Uses can include multiple retail, office and service businesses that serve large volumes of traffic conveniently.
The changes by the council Monday allow retail cannabis shops in a C3 zone by right — meaning no special use permit needed. Operation in a C2 zone still requires a permit.
“For that they would have to go to the Zoning Board to get an approval,” Carney said.
Stokes explained his reasoning for the change.
“You have a highly regulated business that the voters approved,” he said. “Why make it far more difficult to do business when these places are doing business in a good way? They’re a retail establishment and it is now a legal item, whether you agree or disagree.”
The town has 77 lots zoned C2 and 51 zoned as C3.
The council also removed the PD, or Planned Development District, as a zone where it’s allowed. The district covers two areas of town. One is a parcel of land west of Route 112 and abutting the Pawcatuck River and the other is a portion of land between Route 1 and Route 1A, Old Post Road. The district is intended to protect environmentally sensitive areas, groundwater recharge and aquifers and regulate open space, density and aesthetics.
Additionally, the council discussed buffers and their size. It ultimately made a requirement that an approved business install a minimum 25-foot buffer with an opaque fence and evergreens along areas where the use abuts a residential zone.
A third change ensures exterior lighting complies with ordinances, and a fourth modification requires a store’s updated safety and security plan to be filed annually with the town, including the police department.
The Planning Commission gave the council an advisory opinion on the ordinance as well.
“Since this is a new use, we thought the town should take a cautious approach,” Chairwoman Ruth Platner said. “One of the issues is traffic. There are only going to be 24 new stores for the whole state.”
A store in Charlestown would likely attract visitors from more populated Westerly and South Kingstown, she said. The commission recommended the Route 1 highway commercial district, C3, as a suitable location for a cannabis store. Its lots have access to Route 1 and are close to the town’s police station.
