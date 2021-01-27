CHARLESTOWN — The issue of roadside trash, for years a topic of discussion among Charlestown residents and officials, hasn’t gone away. If anything, the problem has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, with people discarding masks and gloves along roadsides.
Old Coach Road resident Warren Schwartz raised the issue at a February 2018 Town Council meeting, proposing a townwide clean-up on Earth Day.
Council President Deborah Carney, who was vice president of the council at the time, said she added the clean-up to the council agenda and the event took place on Earth Day, April 27, 2019.
“I felt it was an appropriate time to put it on the agenda and believed that all the councilors would support the initiative, following through with a campaign promise from 2018,” she said. “The intent was for it to become an annual event to be held around the time of Earth Day.”
Clean-up volunteers received trash bags from the town and were able to dispose of them free of charge at the transfer station on the day of the event. The pandemic prevented the clean-up in 2020, but it has been tentatively scheduled for April this year.
Litter is a townwide concern, prompting a recent post on the Charlestown Citizens Alliance website that considers the sources of the litter as well as possible solutions.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Ruth Platner said she and other concerned citizens frequently collects trash.
“Lots of us, and lots of people in Charlestown are constantly picking up trash along the roads,” she said. “It’s a never-ending thing. One of the things we want to do is organize another one-day, communitywide trash pick-up to get more people aware.”
Charlestown’s litter hotspots include Old Coach Road, Routes 1-A and 2, and Narrow Lane. While some of the trash has fallen out of trucks en route to the town’s transfer station, fast-food wrappers and small liquor bottles, called nips, are intentionally discarded in large numbers.
A sweeping initiative to ban nips in several Massachusetts towns failed, but the City of Chelsea banned the small bottles in 2019 and has seen not only a reduction in discarded nips bottles but fewer instances of public intoxication.
In Rhode Island, where the tiny nips are widely sold, discarded plastic bottles can be found along roadsides, including those in Charlestown.
“Fireball nips are the nip of choice in Charlestown,” Carney said, referring to a popular brand of whiskey. “More Fireball nips than anything else.”
Platner believes that the sources of litter intentionally thrown out of passing cars is likely just a few people, some of whom are drinking in their cars and don’t want to get caught with the bottles.
“I think it’s probably not very many people, because a lot of it is drinking and driving and how many people actually drink and drive? What percentage of the population? I don’t really know,” she said. “It would be great if we could get the local liquor stores to kind of get involved somehow,” she said.
Frances Topping, who also serves on the Planning Commission, has spent many hours picking up roadside trash along Old Coach Road.
“It’s general education, awareness, because if you walk the street, you see the litter,” she said. “When you drive it, you don’t see it much, so if people are out walking, they’re going to see it more. ... I know some towns have had bans on nips and things like that, but I’m sure there would be a resistance to that from those who sell them, because they’re probably lucrative.”
The Rhode Island law prohibiting littering includes fines from $85 to $1,000 for a first violation and up to $5,000 for additional violations, but the law is rarely enforced.
“Enforcement would be great, but it’s difficult, because you don’t always see who’s littering and the police have enough to do, probably,” Topping said. “If they could, when they see it, or if somebody could take a photo of somebody littering, that’s a good start, but the other is, people are going to litter. Those who value the look of it being clean and the environmental issues, along with all that stuff, just pick it up when you can.”
Online tools for reporting littering include a website, Litter-Bug.org and an app, litterati.org, where litter data for towns are collected and posted.
Topping suggested that people concerned about roadside litter can, taking the appropriate safety precautions, start picking up the trash they see.
“If people go out with their own family, and do it like that, because you can’t organize a lot of strangers together doing it,” she said. “But just anything that would provide awareness and encouragement for people to do it. Obviously, there’s a safety issue. You’ve got to be aware when you’re doing it of traffic that’s coming.”
Roadside litter is expected to be a topic of discussion at the February Town Council meeting.
