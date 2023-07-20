CHARLESTOWN — The Town Council is eyeing an acquisition of two acres of open space on New Biscuit City Road.
In May, the council sought an opinion from its bond counsel about whether open space bond funds could be used to purchase the property for installing a kayak and canoe launch spot and parking.
The council met in executive session July 10 to review the findings. In open session, the council voted to identify the site property boundaries, including rights of way for state and town roads that serve as boundaries. It also would hire an environmental engineering company to help identify the town’s needs and project feasibility based on site constraints and regulatory requirements. The engineer could assist the town with design options, if feasible.
The council’s vote also allowed for identification of a “coalition of partners” such as the state Departments of Environmental Management and Transportation, the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers and Army Corps of Engineers.
The parcel, designated assessor’s plat 29, lot 43-1, is a wooded lot with no buildings. It is at the intersection of New Biscuit City Road and South County Trail and is zoned for residential use.
It is bounded by the roadways to the south and west, a residential property to its east and the Pawcatuck River to the north.
— Ryan Blessing
