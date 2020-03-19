CHARLESTOWN — As the coronavirus continues to spread in Rhode Island, Charlestown has joined Hopkinton and Richmond in declaring a local state of emergency.
Council President Virginia Lee said the declaration was approved by members of the Town Council at an emergency meeting on Wednesday.
“The town has declared a state of emergency under the general laws due to the dangers to health posed by COVID-19 and the disaster emergency plan is hereby activated,” she said.
The declaration authorizes Emergency Management Director Kevin Gallup to activate the town’s emergency centers and deploy disaster response teams if necessary. Gallup is working closely with Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz.
Offices at the Town Hall remain open for essential business but a note on the door asks residents to telephone or email. Urgent requests, such as for building permits, will still be handled in person and tax payments can be left in a drop box near the door. All meetings and events will be postponed at least until April 30.
The council also approved a motion allowing Stankiewicz and Treasurer Julie Goucher to continue to conduct the town’s routine business.
“It allows us to run the day-to-day operations here if we run into difficulties with public meetings and being able to set up things like we normally do, so the paychecks will keep coming, the bills will get paid and all the normal functions that we need to do can occur, Stankiewicz said. “Also, ... if we get any federal or state funds, you have to declare a state of emergency.”
Gallup said the town’s declaration would expedite the payments of state and federal emergency funds if necessary.
“The main reason is financial, but we also have other things that we want to do,” he said. “This opens up the possibility of reimbursement so things that were hanging — do we do it, do we not — I get to decide now, put my two cents in.”
The most urgent need is protective equipment for police and other first responders.
“Police in southern Rhode Island go on all the medicals to assist and help find the location,” he said. “They don’t have the PPE [personal protective equipment] to be involved as much as they usually are. The ambulance corps, they need gloves and masks and face shields and gowns for regular sick people and now they’re having the supply chain issue of getting the stuff to replace what they’re using,” Gallup said.
Protective equipment must be discarded after each coronavirus swab test.
“The gloves, the mask, the gown, all that gets thrown away for the next person,” he said.
Gallup said he was finding the current situation frustrating.
“There is no medicine, there is no vaccine, I can’t mobilize my volunteers,” he said. “The best I can do is tell them to stay home. It makes it very difficult for me, because I'm a ‘want to do something’ guy. So I don’t like that.”
The coming days, Gallup predicted, would reveal how prepared the country is to control the virus.
“This is what we’re going to find out in the next few days,” he said. “Are we like Taiwan, that we’ve locked down soon enough, keep people from spreading and now we have extra time to deal with it, or are we going to be like Italy where it’s already spread and it’s too late?”
Residents can sign up for email updates on the coronavirus and the town's response by logging on to the town’s website: https://www.charlestownri.org/
"People need to sign up with their email if they want to be on that Constant Contact," Lee said.
Lee also reminded residents to join or update their contact information in the town's codeRED emergency notification system.
"It's a phone alert if there's an immediate emergency," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.