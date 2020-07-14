CHARLESTOWN — Leery of the high purchase price and a hefty, non-refundable deposit, Town Council members were unanimous in their decision at a remote meeting Monday not to purchase a property near the town beach.
The sellers, three members of the Browning family, approached the town, offering to sell the property at 634 Charlestown Beach Road for $2.5 million. As part of the transaction, the town would also have been required to make a deposit of $49,900.
Had they decided to move forward with the acquisition, council members would also have approved a resolution to finance the purchase through a $2.5 million bond that voters would have been asked to approve in November.
Several councilors voiced concerns about the purchase, in particular the price, which was considerably more than the appraised value of $1.2 million, and the deposit, which would have been lost if the voters had rejected the bond question.
Council Vice President Deborah Carney said she disagreed with the town possibly losing $49,900 of the taxpayers’ money.
“I do not believe we as councilors should be, nor do I believe we have the legal right to be, gambling with the taxpayers’ money, because that’s in essence what this is,” she said. “If the voters turn around and say ‘No we don’t want to do this,’ we’ve just given away almost $50,000.”
There were additional questions about the actual size of the parcel, which has not been recently surveyed.
Councilor David Wilkinson said he agreed with Carney about the deposit, but he noted that the council had intended to consider the offer before making a decision.
“When this came to us several months ago, we all knew that there was a potential of this property being offered to us at a premium and we all agreed that we should look at that offer when and if it came, because obviously it’s a very unique opportunity to have the beach that’s right next door to our beach,” he said.
Councilor Julie Carroccia said her cost-benefit analysis of the offer had concluded that the property would not generate additional revenue for the town and would result in the loss of the tax revenue from the house currently on the parcel.
Although the size of the town beach would increase, attracting more visitors, it would also have negative consequences for residents.
“We talked about how much traffic was down there the other day, how much traffic gets drawn to the breachway. We’ve seen a lot of comments about people having issues with biking and walking, and that will only get worse,” she said. “Since there wouldn’t be additional parking, people going to the beach would likely just get dropped off.”
Carroccia concluded that the purchase would increase taxes and bring more traffic into the already congested neighborhood.
“If the neighborhood is negatively impacted, those house values decline and the rest of the town pays an even higher portion of the town taxes, so I don’t think I’m willing to take that risk,” she said.
Councilor Bonnie Van Slyke said the town would probably not have another opportunity to acquire the property.
“To think that this is going to come back to the town at a time when we are able to purchase it, I’m not sure, so we should consider that as we are talking about long range plans,” she said. “The issue before us is whether this should go to the town voters for them to weigh in on it.”
Van Slyke added, however, that while she favored the idea of voters making the final decision, she did not support paying the non-refundable deposit.
Carney made a motion, seconded by council president Virginia Lee, to deny giving the Town Administrator the authority to execute a purchase and sales agreement for the property. Councilors Van Slyke, Carroccia and Wilkinson also supported the motion.
Survey and road work
In other business, the council voted to ask National Research Center, the firm selected to conduct a town-wide survey of residents, to advise the town on the best way to proceed with the public consultation process during the COVID-19 pandemic, when large gatherings are prohibited.
The council allocated up to $75,000 for a professional survey to determine the needs of residents after voters rejected the proposed 2019-20 budget.
The council also agreed with a request from Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz to postpone the reconstruction of Old Mill Road scheduled for this year after the bid for the work came in at just under $1.5 million. The town had budgeted about $1 million for the project.
“What I would like the council to do is not take any action on this particular item, and then I will be going to the Budget Commission as a recommendation for next year’s budget to try to get these additional funds and we’ll get back out to bid,” Stankiewicz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.