CHARLESTOWN — Officials in Charlestown support steps the state Coastal Resources Management Council would take to make the Sand Trail, which traverses the pristine barrier beach between Weekapaug Point and Quonochontaug Breachway, a public right of way.
“We’re in favor of the process to designate it as a right of way,” Town Council President Deborah Carney said. “We’re not taking any position on the legality of who owns what along the way. We’re asking CRMC to go through the process and if possible designate it as a right of way.”
A council vote July 24 was 3-1 in favor of doing so. Councilor Susan Cooper voted against it and Councilor Richard “Rippy” Serra was not present.
The Sand Trail parallels the shoreline from the area of Spray Rock Road, formerly Spring Avenue, in Westerly and crosses into Charlestown, ending on the western side of the Quonochontaug Breachway.
The trail crosses several properties owned by the Weekapaug Fire District, Haversham Beach Trust, Nopes Island Conservation Association, Shelter Harbor Fire District and others.
At least one of those owners, the Nopes Island Conservation Association, has voiced concerns about opening up the Sand Trail. The group is worried that vehicles will cause erosion and destruction of the beach if allowed on the Sand Trail.
“You’re going to accelerate the destruction of this property for all the citizens of Charlestown and Westerly,” Michael Sands, the nonprofit group’s president, said.
Sands has photos he said are from July 29 and 30 that show cars parked at the beach.
“They are breaking Charlestown law in Charlestown, and no one is enforcing it,” he said.
CRMC regulations strictly limit vehicular access. Only authorized vehicles may travel along the trail and no parking is allowed on the beach face or along the sand trail at any time. Signs near the Weekapaug side note that land on either side of the trail is private property.
The association cites state law that says vehicles are only allowed on the Quonochontaug Sand Trail on the Westerly side between Sept. 15 and June 15. Vehicles also may not leave the trail to drive on the beach at any time. It’s up to Charlestown’s police force, Sands said, to enforce bans on vehicular traffic.
“Nobody has ever been turned away from our property if you came by foot or boat,” Sands said.
The group’s stated mission “is to preserve QBB as a sustainable ecological environment capable of supporting plant and animal life and encouraging passive enjoyment of the beach by residents and visitors on foot only,” according to its website.
Carney said Acting Town Administrator Jeffrey Allen was “taking notes” about the enforcement concerns and would address them.
First introduced in January and then tabled after some discussion, the re-worded resolution omits references in the original draft to Westerly and that town’s efforts to have Spring Avenue designated as a CRMC right of way.
Two more changes were made: the removal of a passage that says a right-of-way designation “is in the best interest of the citizens of the Town of Charlestown,” at the request of Cooper.
“I think that remains to be seen, because we’re just entering the process,” she said. The document still acknowledges that a designation is “consistent with the public’s right to access its valuable coastal resources.”
Another change stripped wording that referred to the trail as a “pedestrian and vehicular” traveled way, responding to the concerns by Sands about cars accessing the beach.
Robert Craven, an assistant town solicitor and the town’s probate judge, provided legal guidance on the resolution. Craven substituted for Solicitor Peter Ruggiero, after concerns raised in January that his firm, Ruggiero, Brochu & Petrarca, had represented the Weekapaug Fire District.
Craven, a state representative from North Kingstown, said the town’s request would be subject to “lots of public input,” as is typical of such an application for ROW status.
“Even more so since the General Assembly a few weeks ago passed the shoreline access bill,” he said. Craven said it would probably take about a year to complete the process.
“I don’t think they do anything fast,” he said.
Charlestown turned its attention to the Sand Trail in January, a month after the Westerly Town Council backed a resolution supporting the state’s role in determining if Spring Avenue Extension will be recognized as a public right of way to the shore. That matter is pending before the CRMC, with a public hearing to take place in Westerly at a future date that's not yet set.
