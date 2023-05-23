CHARLESTOWN — The Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. June 1 at Town Hall to discuss and possibly act on proposed zoning ordinance amendments that would specify subdivision options for cluster and conservation development in town.
In February, Councilor Stephen Stokes asked the Planning Commission for an advisory opinion on altering the town’s residential conservation development provisions. Since then, Stokes has produced a draft of the amended ordinance that will be the focus of the June 1 meeting.
“This allows conservation design as a method, as well as traditional clusters,” Stokes said. “This allows some choice.”
The changes proposed are still in the formative stages. Should the draft become a viable proposed ordinance amendment, it would be subject to further review and a public hearing before a vote by the council.
— Ryan Blessing
