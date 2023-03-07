CHARLESTOWN — The Town Council plans to make appointments to the search committee for the next town administrator at its March 13 meeting.
In laying out criteria to give the committee some direction in the search, Council President Deborah Carney listed strong financial experience and a willingness to work with people regardless of their political affiliations as some of her preferences. Carney also said the town should advertise out-of-state.
“There are public policy trade magazines, LinkedIn, the League of Cities and Towns,” she said. “This is all information to pass on to the search committee for things we’d like to see.”
Council member Grace Klinger said she would like to see candidates with several years of experience in municipal administration, plus a master’s degree.
Council member Stephen Stokes said the previous search committee did very detailed work a decade ago when it ultimately recommended Mark Stankiewicz to be the next administrator. Stokes suggested some of that could be incorporated into the current search, with some updating.
The town is operating with former Chief of Police Jeffrey S. Allen as acting town administrator.
After spending 10 years as Charlestown’s administrator to mostly favorable reviews, Stankiewicz resigned on Jan. 23. He reportedly accepted a job as town administrator in Berkley, Mass.
In addition to the criteria, the council forwarded a list of venues where the town could advertise for a new administrator.
— Ryan Blessing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.