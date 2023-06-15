CHARLESTOWN — After making a few minor changes, the Charlestown Town Council voted Monday to allow retail cannabis sales in two of the town’s regulated commercial districts.
The passage of amendments to the zoning ordinance came after a public hearing on the proposed changes.
Commercial cannabis stores will be allowed by right in the town’s C3 district, and in the C2 district, but only with a special use permit granted by the Zoning Board of Review.
A C3 district is intended only for areas abutting Route 1. Uses can include multiple retail, office and service businesses that serve large volumes of traffic conveniently.
A C2 district is intended to concentrate larger retail and service businesses meeting the needs of regions of the town.
The council’s vote was 4-1 to approve the measure, with Councilor Susan Cooper voting against it.
Cooper said she wanted to see an overlay district created for cannabis sales, and in the absence of that, a requirement for a special use permit in both the C2 and C3 districts.
The town has 77 lots zoned C2 and 51 zoned as C3.
The council removed a section addressing landscaping and perimeter buffers for the retail cannabis stores, at Councilor Stephen Stokes’ request. Instead, the language refers to the town’s existing laws about landscaping and buffers.
“It details exactly what we are doing,” he said, including requiring a 25-foot perimeter buffer and other conditions.
Other provisions ensure exterior lighting complies with ordinances, and require a store’s updated safety and security plan to be filed annually with the town, including the police department.
The Planning Commission gave the council an advisory opinion on the ordinance as well.
“The issue we had was with the high traffic nature of this use,” Chairwoman Ruth Platner said. “Route 1 seemed to be the best site for accepting the traffic use.”
She also said an overlay district might be a solution for parcels with access to Route 1 that are neither C2 nor highway commercial zones.
“You could make a list of what lots are in an overlay district and then apply this,” she said. The board talked about including language in the special use permit application that stores should have access to Route 1.
“But again, we thought an overlay district would be very specific about which lots you want this to apply to, a way to combine different districts into one use without engaging the whole district,” she said.
The state has yet to award four available retail recreational sales licenses in Rhode Island’s so-called Zone 5 for such activity. The zone includes Charlestown and six neighboring municipalities.
Exeter is home to a new retail recreational cannabis store.
Sweetspot Dispensary, operated by Plant Based Compassionate Care, is one of seven licensed Rhode Island dispensaries that have been selling recreational and medical cannabis since recreational sales became legal on Dec. 1.
In November, voters in Charlestown joined most of the state’s electorate in approving the retail sale of cannabis within its communities. Potential cannabis sellers in Charlestown can compete for one of the four licenses available in the town’s geographic area.
