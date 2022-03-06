CHARLESTOWN — Katherine Gibson knows first-hand how frustrating it can be when a long-dormant quarry site is suddenly brought up and running again.
A longtime resident of Alton Carolina Road where she has lived since acquiring the two-story single-family home in 1970, town GIS records show, Gibson told members of the Charlestown Town Council this week that she has felt all the effects of a nearby gravel quarry being brought back to life. She has seen her property suffer damage, been disrupted by blasting and seen changes in air quality outside her home.
“I’m not the one most affected and I can tell you personally that the blasting has knocked pictures off my walls, and I have watched the dust roll across the treetops,” Gibson told the council. “A neighbor of ours had cracks in the foundation because of it. It’s awful.”
Gibson isn’t one of those who would benefit from a request by council members to seek changes through state legislation to require two weeks notice before any blasting to any properties within 500 feet of the property line where blasting takes place, but she said she would support anything that begins to hold quarry operations accountable and put the back in the hands.
“Any measure to give us more of a say in what is going on in our neighborhoods is something I will support,” she said.
Before the town can take any action, however, they will need legislators to give more serious thought to enacting legislation that shifts the balance of power away from quarry operators and back into the hands of local communities.
Council members passed two resolutions this week calling on action from the state as Charlestown joins a growing list of communities that are seeking to resurrect legislation first presented in 2016 that would let towns better regulate and monitor quarry activity. The resolutions, which were presented by councilor Bonnie Van Slyke and passed unanimously, take aim at addressing combinations of noise pollution, air pollution and nuisance abatement.
As requested, the first resolution would improve the process of notifying residents and neighbors. The second would allow towns to take control of regulations and oversight.
Van Slyke said her concern is that the current state regulations are nearly a century old and place too much freedom on quarry operators regarding how they resume operations. While there are requirements in place, she said they don't properly protect the neighbors most impacted by the operations.
She noted that in several locations across the state, residents have purchased a property when a nearby quarry is inactive for an extended period of time and were unaware of the impact it could have down the road. In more extreme cases across the U.S., she noted that full neighborhoods have developed and that a lack of legislation or improper regulation has wreaked havoc on homeowners.
Recent legislation helps address one aspect, but many other concerns have gone unaddressed at the state level, she said.
“Some dust legislation was enacted by the state that specifically addresses watering of piles but does not address other aspects of blasting, including the dust it sends into the air and other issues caused by the industry such as traffic and noise that are causing the residents of town great trouble,” she said.
The state had moved forward in attempting to address legislation in 2016, but after a bill was crafted there was a seeming lack of support and the bill never made it to vote.
Council Vice President Cody W. Clarkin said with operations cropping up at several sites across the community in recent years after long periods of inactivity, he has received numerous emails from concerned and frustrated residents asking for help.
Entering Monday’s meeting, members of the council sought help to regulate efforts at specific locations including pre-existing nonconforming sites on Alton Carolina Road, Narrow Lane, Klondike Road, Botka Drive and along Rte. 1A, as well as one pre-existing nonconforming extraction operation currently operating in the Town of Westerly and a small area of Charlestown.
Town Solicitor Peter D. Ruggiero told members that to best serve the town, however, it would be best to avoid identifying properties or companies and instead focus on general law.
Any action would prove beneficial in helping provide relief, residents said, because the recent activity has made life unbearable for those who live closest to the operations in town. Klondike Road resident Marc Renaghan said he is among those recently frustrated after he woke one day following years of silence to a full operation on the site just north of his house.
“I’m surprised that after such lack of activity, they were able to come in without any notice to anyone and just resume like they’d never left,” he said. “I’m not opposed to activity if it includes proper reclamation and off-site processing, but needs to be done with correct and proper oversight from town or state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.