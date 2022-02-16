CHARLESTOWN — A discussion before the council this week led to the establishment of a formal fund balance policy for the town, but not before a marathon meeting that saw numerous split votes on the policy and disagreements on the impact of a miscommunication and budget reclassification of nearly $3 million from the town’s unassigned balance.
Charlestown Town Council President Deborah Carney, who had requested the council consider a policy she had proposed in 2019, expressed discontent with what she described as a lack of accountability by the council to address the issue. She said other council members did not want to acknowledge the impact that the miscommunication had on the town, including reducing the amount of money thought to be in the unassigned balance fund in the middle of a pandemic.
Upset by a process that she believes has not allowed for full transparency, Carney said the recent proposal developed by the town’s Budget Commission uses a goal range that is too high for a small community and also lacks proper measures that would better protect against a community-angering spending plan that would require the town to spend money rather than potentially returning it to the taxpayers if the fund balance grows too large.
“Charlestown has called for a 15-25% fund balance for as far back as I can remember, more than 20-plus years, and I believe it is a realistic range that has worked for Charlestown for all these years,” she said. “My concern is (the commission’s policy) does not prevent what happened in 2019 from happening again, and it puts even more money sitting in an unassigned fund balance.”
Despite her best efforts, however, Carney only found support in Councilwoman Grace F. Klinger, with Vice President Cody F. Clarkin, Bonnie Van Slyke and Susan Cooper each opposed, leading the council to pass the commission’s policy by a slim 3-2 margin.
Instead, the policy passed will hold a standard recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association, or GFOA, maintaining a 23% to 33% unassigned balance fund — the town’s current unassigned fund balance sits at approximately 19% of the community’s annual budget — which proponents argued was necessary for the town to remain prepared for whatever may come following a two-year pandemic.
Both Van Slyke and Clarkin said given how well staff has maintained the budget and addressed needs on a capital improvement plan schedule in recent years, they feel the council is best served to use the draft policy developed recently by members of the town’s Budget Commission.
Those opposed to Carney’s switch of plans to her 2019 proposal also questioned the timing, stating that the effort did not lead to adoption previously and would not serve the community well to position it for the future.
“We are coming out of a pandemic where we have seen first-hand what these funds may be needed for,” Van Slyke said. “There is a certain level of confidence in what the Budget Commission recommended, of 23-33%, and it is worthy of consideration.”
The decision comes on the heels of a “case of missing money” that officials said resulted from the reallocation of $2.9 million in funds designed to offset taxes as a result of revenue losses related to the pandemic. Officials said the reallocation was not discovered until the town was given a copy of the final draft and had originally led to concerns that the town had spent money it did not have, or that the reallocation would leave the town’s unassigned balance too low, resulting in the need to increase taxes in the coming year or two to replenish the fund.
Carey and Klinger each criticized fellow councilors on Monday for not holding town officials involved accountable.
Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said in a prepared statement made available to the public that “there was a miscommunication/nondisclosure between the auditor and the town treasurer that accounted for this reduction.” He said the matter was further complicated by the town’s previous treasurer leaving the previous year, which resulted in the eventual reclassification.
During the most recent audit for fiscal year 2021, an $8.75 million unassigned fund balance was initially calculated and reported. On Dec. 17, an amended calculation for $5.76 million was made by the auditors and transmitted to the town, but Stankiewicz said the administrator’s office was not aware of the change until about Jan. 6, at which time the Budget Commission was notified.
“In short, the confusion and timing of notice was due to a communication failure between the town treasurer, the auditors, and the town administrator as well as a combination of inconsistency in reporting that was also affected by personnel changes,” Stankiewicz wrote in a letter to the council.
“The present unassigned fund balance of $5.7 million represents approximately 19% of the town’s budget and is well within current parameters,” he continued. “Going forward, it will be important that timely and accurate forecasting of the town’s general fund balance be available for financial planning leading to the adoption of the municipal budget.”
Stankiewicz also said he believes the policy, which would be the first written financial policy for the town specifically regarding its undesignated fund balance, would serve to prevent future miscommunications such as what occurred in the most recent audit.
“It is expected that these changes to our policies and procedures will eliminate any confusion or miscommunication and restore confidence in the accuracy of the reported fund balances,” he said.
The reallocation has been a polarizing issue in the community, and that was no exception as discussions continued Monday evening. Residents including Stephen Hoff and Dana Donahue expressed concerns that the matter was being “swept under the rug,” while others, including Denise Rhodes, called into the all-virtual meeting to lend their support to town staff.
After Hoff criticized the mistake as “far more than just a miscommunication” — he and Carney pointed out that $3 million represents nearly 10% of the community’s entire budget — Rhodes chastised them for “making a mountain out of a mole hill.”
“This town is well run and it appears like this is a witch hunt. You are going after management and accounting, when the only issue was a line item that needed to be moved over,” Rhodes said. “You are nitpicking every little thing. We have one of lowest town taxes in the state, so this is uncalled for.”
