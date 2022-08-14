CHARLESTOWN — Members of the Town Council on Tuesday evening approved six grants through the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, allocating $425,000 in spending as the community continues to seek the best way to use the federal money.
Using discussions from a July workshop in coming to agreement, the council voted unanimously to approve all six measures which include funding for Wood River Health Services, construction of the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House, small business assistance, equipment purchases for the Charlestown Police Department and Dunn’s Corners Fire Department, and to aid with services provided through the Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need.
Together with $625,000 in funding that was allocated in June, the community has spent approximately $1.1 million of the $2.3 million in ARPA funds that Charlestown was awarded.
“These were items that we all agreed to during a special meeting that we had on July 18,” Council President Deborah Carney said.
Carney and Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz said at Tuesday’s council meeting that the town recently received another $409,582 payment from the state, which has taken the lead on distribution of the federal funds to local communities.
The town is still expected to receive another two or three additional payments, Stankiewicz said, with one or two likely to come later this year and the last in spring 2023.
“I don’t know why, and I’m not going to speculate on why the state would be giving it out in pieces instead of doling it all out at once,” he said.
Councilwoman Bonnie Van Slyke said she believes the town would receive more benefit if it had just received the money all at once.
“I just hope it all happens quickly so we can get the money out,” she said.
Under conditions of the federal funding, the town must allocate all spending by December 2024, and must use the money it has been given by December 2026. Any unassigned or unused money would be considered forfeited and would need to be returned to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The largest amount approved Tuesday, $170,000, was designated for purchase and installation of refrigerator and freezer units at RICAN and included $20,000 in for other facility improvements. The effort would help to address aging equipment and provide storage options to preserve food and better serve those who need assistance.
The council also allocated $57,800 to Wood River Health Services for “the response to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency or its negative economic impacts” for the organization; $83,333 to assist with overrun costs related to inflation for construction of the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House; and $12,000 for the purchase of Level 3 tactical vests and ballistic helmets for police.
The council allocated another $42,500 to the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department which will be used for safety projects in the community. According to officials, $2,200 will be used for purchase and installation AED LifePak 1000 at the Quonochontaug Grange Building, $10,000 will go to the purchase of float device launchers, and $30,000 would be dedicated to facility upgrades to bring the Grange Building up to code as required by the American Disabilities Act.
Finally, the council unanimously approved $60,000 in funding for small business assistance, although how the money would be spent has not yet been determined. In an extended motion authored by Carney, the matter was forwarded to the Economic Improvement Commission, which has been directed to work with Charlestown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Paliotta and Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki.
The group has been asked to review the policies and programs implemented in Stonington and Westerly, and to use those programs to develop an individual plan for Charlestown that would best address what businesses need, whether it be loss of business or supply reimbursement related to COVID-19.
“There are some distinguishable differences with what they are doing in Westerly and Stonington, and I think if we give this to the commission, then it gives us a chance to determine what would work best for our community,” Carney said.
