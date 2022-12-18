CHARLESTOWN — Officials in Charlestown learned this week the town could be eligible for millions of dollars in funding for shovel-ready infrastructure projects to promote climate resiliency.
The money is available through the Municipal Resilience Program, operated as a joint effort by the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank and The Nature Conservancy.
The program brings together climate change information and local knowledge to identify top hazards, challenges and community strengths.
More than a dozen local stakeholders including residents, the Charlestown Land Trust, the new Climate Resiliency Commission and Charlestown Salt Pond Coalition attended a workshop in October about the program.
Municipalities that complete the workshop are designated “Resilient Rhody Municipalities,” enabling them to apply for MRP Action Grants for projects.
“With the passage of the recent Green Bond, there’s an additional $16 million available for towns who have participated,” said Sue AnderBois, climate and energy manager with The Nature Conservancy.
Results from the workshop were developed into a summary of findings for review by the town. Once that is done, a final version will be given to the town and the Infrastructure Bank. AnderBois indicated the final version should be ready soon, as early as this week.
Charlestown was selected for participation in the MRP in early 2022.
“We’re hoping all 39 cities and towns will eventually participate,” AnderBois said.
The process has identified several challenges that Charlestown faces, including its mix of state and federally managed lands and a difference in priorities for areas north of Route 1 and south of it.
Charlestown’s coast is already facing several hurdles related to climate change, AnderBois said.
“You guys are already seeing flooding roadways, undersized culverts, evacuation routes are getting flooded out,” she said. “You’re seeing saltwater in your septic systems and your wells. Things are already happening here.”
Next in the process, the Infrastructure Bank will issue a call for grants, and it will work with the town to identify projects that are eligible for funding and ready for application, AnderBois said.
“If you go through this process, there is money at the end,” she said. “Those can fund construction of shovel-ready capital projects with resilience benefits. It also helps us to identify further need for what projects exist.”
The Municipal Resilience Program emerged from the state’s 2018 Resilient Rhody Plan, which identified the top effects of climate change in Rhode Island such as sea level rise, warming air and water temperatures, more frequent and more intense storms, changing biodiversity and inland flooding.
“Over the last decades, we’ve already seen a lot of those manifestations here in Rhode Island,” AnderBois said.
Council members praised the report’s findings and plan to issue it to all town boards and commissions.
“The first action item was regarding Charlestown Beach Road and that’s something we’ve been looking at for awhile,” Council President Deborah Carney said. “This was an extremely impressive report.”
AnderBois said work to improve the road could be part of the funding, once the report is released to the Infrastructure Bank and the town and both begin to collaborate.
“That should be eligible,” she said.
The council tasked the town’s Climate Resiliency Commission over the summer with finding solutions to issues on Charlestown Beach Road and to make a cost and benefit analysis for each.
This month, the commission completed a request for proposal that has been provided to about a dozen vendors, Councilor Susan Cooper said. Vendors have until Dec. 28 to respond.
“The commission will then do its analysis of the responses and be able to report back in February to the council,” she said.
Resident Faith LaBossiere asked if the report could address the entirety of Charlestown Beach Road.
“Not just the portion to the breachway, but the whole issue of access on the road and how it is insufficient,” she said.
Carney said the council will look at improvements to the rest of the road in coming months but that the report only examined the part of the road that is parallel to the shore.
