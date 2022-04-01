CHARLESTOWN — A recommendation from the town’s Budget Commission calls for a $1.3 million reduction in spending and would allow the town to maintain a level tax rate at $8.18 in the coming fiscal year.
The proposed annual budget, which was released to the public on Friday morning, calls for a $28.94 million general fund that would include a 1.63% increase in department expenditures and an additional 2.74% increase for the town’s share of Chariho funding. A reduction in funding for major projects and debt liabilities, along with use of excess reserves in the fund balance, helped to offset any costs that would fall back to taxpayers, however.
In a letter to members of the Charlestown Town Council, Budget Commission Chairman Richard Sartor said the budget balances funding to assure continued effective and efficient services and will still allow the community to maintain a healthy unassigned fund balance.
“The unassigned fund balance is projected to remain within the previous policy guideline,” Sartor said. “The new town-approved fund policy shall be implemented during FY23 with the goal of reaching the midpoint of the newly established UFB range over a three-year planning period.”
The proposed budget represents a 4.31% reduction in overall spending over the current fiscal year. Under the proposed budget, general government spending would increase by nearly $200,000 to $12.36 million and the town’s share of funding for the Chariho budget would increase by about $370,000 to $13.88 million. Debt services funding would remain relatively level, with a $4,350 reduction in liabilities.
The figures for the Chariho budget would be dependent on approval at the annual referendum, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
The proposed budget also includes a significant reduction in capital expenditures and transfers, $1.87 million or 47.61%, which allowed members of the Charlestown Budget Commission to provide a plan that would include no increase in taxes.
Sartor said the proposed budget provides balance for the community by maintaining a low and feasible tax rate while simultaneously including projects he said would “improve future services, governance and planning.” Maintaining a low and sustainable tax rate continue to be a priority for the town, commission members said during various budget deliberations over the past month.
“Charlestown’s tax rate during the current year is among the top three lowest rates in the state of Rhode Island for residential and commercial real estate,” Sartor said, noting that the town is also the second lowest for motor vehicle taxes. “The proposed budget maintains, and quite possibly improves, this favorable position.”
The budget will now move to the Town Council for further review and deliberation. Changes will then be adopted and a final proposal forwarded to referendum.
For more information, including a copy of the proposed budget, visit the town’s website at charlestownri.gov.
