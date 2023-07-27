CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown Climate Resiliency Commission will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Charlestown Town Hall in the Town Council chambers. The meeting will focus on water, and guest speakers will be University of Rhode Island professor Thomas Boving, who will talk about aquifer and groundwater issues, and Alyson McCann, also from URI, who will answer questions about well water.
Every home and business in Charlestown gets its water from a private well. In response to a growing interest in Charlestown’s drinking water resources, the Climate Resiliency Commission invites residents to learn more about their water. Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions about their drinking water.
Sun staff
