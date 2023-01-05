CHARLESTOWN — The town charter would receive a mandatory annual review in Charlestown under a proposed ordinance change set to go before the public.
Town Council President Deborah Carney has requested the change, and made it one of her first items of business for the new council term. A public hearing on the change will take place at the Jan. 9 Town Council meeting.
Before 2019, charter revision had functioned as a standing committee, Carney said.
“They would meet once a year and propose any changes if necessary; they didn’t have to propose anything,” Carney said.
The proposed change to chapter 6 of the town’s code of ordinances doesn’t alter the charter itself. Any such changes to the document would require a vote by the council and then have to be put on the ballot to be decided in a regular election.
Carney wants to return the town to the procedure used before 2019.
Currently, the Town Council appoints a Charter Revision Advisory Committee of three to seven members on an as-needed basis. The committee exists for the same term length as the sitting Town Council.
The proposed change to the ordinance would require the committee to meet at least once per year, and keep language allowing it to meet as many times as necessary.
Another, minor change would alter the word “chairman” to read “chair.”
The substantive changes give more opportunities for residents to present their thoughts, ideas and proposed changes, Carney said.
“We might not be privy to all the issues that could be out there,” she said.
Resident and former councilor Bonnie Van Slyke said she shared similar concerns as councilor Susan Cooper about keeping a standing Charter Revision Committee.
“I think back when the charter was new, it hadn’t been time-tested,” she said. “Now it’s been time-tested for 40 years or so. I don’t think we need somebody looking at it all the time. People are not shy to come to the council and say what they think.”
Carney said another reason to have an annual review of the charter is to address several conflicts that exist in the document’s current form.
She offered an example of a council member resigning with less than a year remaining on their term. The remaining council is then required to appoint a replacement.
“What happened in the past is it was a split council, 2-2, and they were unable to decide on a person,” she said. “So they went along as a four-member council and there were important votes that failed on a tie vote.”
Also, on Jan. 9, the council will hold a hearing on modifying the membership of the five-member Climate Resiliency Commission by expanding it to include up to seven members. If approved, the council would appoint up to two additional members immediately.
The two new members would serve staggered terms of one for two years and the other for three years.
A change would also spell out that 60 percent of the commission’s members must have backgrounds and experience in environmental or life sciences. Currently, three of the five members must have such experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.