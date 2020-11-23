CHARLESTOWN — Launched a few weeks ago, the new Chamber of Commerce website is a bright spot in what has been an otherwise difficult year for the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce, many of whose members have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a user-friendly layout featuring photographs of Charlestown’s natural attractions, including a close-up of a seal, the website replaces a 15-year-old site that Executive Director Heather Paliotta said she was delighted to retire.
“We finally got it done and I’m just freaking out about it,” she said of the new site. “It’s so awesome.”
Work on the website, which was designed by Kimberly Poland of the Coventry-based Poland Media Group, began in January but was launched several months later than planned.
“Actually, it would have been launched early spring, but COVID hit and kind of slowed the world down and made some obstacles for us,” Poland said. “We‘re just so thrilled. I think it’s everything that the chamber wanted and it’s just got a slick, professional look to it. It’s one of our most favorite websites that we’ve built.”
The website cost about $8,000, with the Economic Development Commission contributing $3,500. The photographs were donated by local photographers and groups.
Chamber President Craig Marr said the goal was to produce a site that would serve as a hub for everything going on in Charlestown.
“We wanted to make it a centralized hub for all activities, whether the chamber sponsors them or they’re private activities, just as kind of a gateway to keep people informed of what’s going on in the area, whether it’s events or festivals or tag sales,” he said.
There is also an events calendar, which is accessible to the public.
“Anybody, members, non-members, businesses, the public, can add an event to my calendar,” Paliotta said. “Of course, it comes over to my desk and I look at it … You just click and submit it. It’s so user-friendly, it’s so 2020 — updated.”
Paliotta said she hoped the new website would draw more visitors to Charlestown, once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“It just makes you want to come to Charlestown,” Paliotta said. “The pictures are incredible…Charlestown is a hidden gem. It’s just a beautiful tourist town and with the way this world is right now, just something to make people happy and hopefully next year, fingers crossed, we have a better year and make people want to come to Charlestown and go to our beaches and our restaurants. Hopefully they’ll all survive.”
