CHARLESTOWN — A draft ordinance governing the retail sale of marijuana in Charlestown is on its way to a public hearing perhaps as soon as next month.
The Town Council grappled with some key questions from Zoning Official Joseph Warner on Monday before sending the draft back to solicitor Peter Ruggiero to make alterations and bring the document back to the council next month.
Warner specifically noted a discrepancy in the part of the ordinance that would require a cannabis shop to comply with the town’s dimensional provisions, but another section allows for dimensional relief by a special use permit.
The question for the town is whether a new cannabis store would be allowed to ask for relief from dimensional requirements by applying for a special use permit.
Ruggiero modeled the draft ordinance on similar versions in other communities. But the solicitor said it’s up to the council to decide how it would want to regulate the activity.
“You could (allow) it in one commercial zone and not another,” he said.
The council agreed with member Richard “Rippy” Serra’s request to remove it from what’s called a C1 commercial zone.
“C1 is considered your local neighborhood business, and I would think some people might not like this in their neighborhood,” said Serra, a longtime retail store owner in town.
A C1 district is within or abuts village areas and neighboring areas that are predominately residential in character. It is intended to accommodate small convenience type groceries, shopping, offices and frequently used local services with minimal impact on neighboring residential areas.
A C2 district is intended to concentrate larger retail and service businesses meeting the needs of regions of the town. A C3 district is intended only for areas abutting Route 1. Uses can include multiple retail, office and service businesses that serve large volumes of traffic conveniently.
Councilor Susan Cooper said the retail cannabis store shouldn’t be treated like a typical liquor store or tobacco shop in regards to zoning.
“This will be a kind of a regional facility ... it would attract people from a much larger area than a particular liquor store or tobacco establishment would,” she said.
The proposed ordinance also places restrictions on where the stores could be located. They would be prohibited within a 1-mile radius of another cannabis store, or within 1,000 feet of an existing school. The same 1,000-foot rule would apply also to existing playgrounds, public youth athletic fields and recreation facilities.
Councilors also debated allowing the cannabis shops in certain zones by special use permit. Should a state-licensed retailer have to go through the special-use permitting process, unlike other kinds of sellers, Councilor Stephen Stokes asked.
“My concern is, we add these special use permits with a very long process that is not always smooth,” he said. “Personal opinions aside, you have a state-licensed retailer, whether it’s marijuana or tobacco or liquor, they are licensed. You don’t require special use permits for liquor stores or tobacco shops.”
In November, voters in town joined most of the state’s electorate in approving the retail sale of cannabis within their communities. Potential cannabis sellers in Charlestown can compete for one of four licenses available in the town’s geographic area.
Growing marijuana is an agricultural use that is permitted in all zoning districts. Cultivation entails many processes that go beyond simply growing the plants, Warner said. Facilities are allowed to grow, process, refine, package, label, distribute and sell marijuana, as well as manufacture products from the crops.
Compassion centers, which previously could only sell marijuana for medical purposes, may now sell recreational marijuana if properly permitted with the state. They are also permitted to cultivate under the state regulations.
Changes authorized by the council would allow the shops in two commercial districts and the Planned Development District with a special use permit.
The Planned Development District covers two areas of town. One is a parcel of land west of Route 112 and abutting the Pawcatuck River and the other is a portion of land between Route 1 and Route 1A, Old Post Road. The district is intended to protect environmentally sensitive areas, groundwater recharge and aquifers and regulate open space, density and aesthetics.
They would not be permitted in the Traditional Village District, used for small-scale business and residential uses.
Locating it within a Groundwater Protection Overlay District would hinge on the regulations for the underlying district.
The revised draft ordinance, with changes made by the council, will return to the agenda next month before the council votes to advertise it for a public hearing.
