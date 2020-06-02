CHARLESTOWN — By a count of 1,202 to 730, voters approved the town's 2020-21 budget during a townwide referendum on Monday.
Because of coronavirus social-distancing guidelines, residents had the option of voting by mail, a first for the town, or in-person at the single polling station at Charlestown Elementary School.
Of the town’s 6,771 registered voters, 1,932 cast their ballots, a turnout of 28.5%. The higher turnout is an indication of the citizen engagement and controversy that have surrounded the $16.8 million 2020-21 spending plan, which members of the Town Council adopted on May 11.
Town Council President Virginia Lee thanked residents for voting.
“I am grateful for everyone who voted, whichever way you voted,” she said. “Our representative government depends on hearing the voice of the people.”
The referendum had been challenging to organize, Lee added, because of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
“I’d like to thank the staff, the Budget Commission, the poll workers, the canvassers and fellow councillors who figured out how to have a budget referendum during a pandemic, and it took a lot of extra work and we’re grateful to everyone, and especially to the voters,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve used mail ballots, which allowed more people to vote and not risk their health.”
The municipal budget is $16.8 million and the town's contribution to the Chariho Regional School District is an additional $13.3 million.
The budget calls for the transfer of a significant amount — $3.38 million — from the unassigned fund balance, or surplus, a measure that will contribute to a significant reduction in the property tax rate.
The property tax rate will decrease by more than one dollar, from the current $9.23 per $1,000 of assessed value to $8.20. However, a recent revaluation has resulted in substantial increases in some property values, particularly north of Route 1, so some homeowners in those neighborhoods will not enjoy a tax break and might even end up paying more.
The fund balance, or surplus, which was about 30% at the start of the budget process, will be reduced to 25%, the maximum recommended by the town's auditor.
Among the other provisions recommended by the Budget Commission are an additional $1 million payment to the police pension fund to reduce future contributions and paying down several leases. The budget also allocates $400,000 toward the renovation of the animal shelter, a project which is also being funded by private donations.
Council Vice President Deborah Carney, the only council member to vote against the adoption of the budget in May, said she remained opposed to it, accusing the council of not keeping its promise to residents to conduct a survey on their preferences for spending the surplus.
“The Town Council broke its promise to the residents,” she said. “Last year after the failed budget, the Town Council promised that we would not spend the $2 million until we got the results of the townwide survey. This budget was a $2 million increase over last year. When I give my word, I keep my word. I supported using the $1.2 million from the surplus to lower the tax rate, because that money will be replaced at the end of this fiscal year. However, because of the property revaluations, many will see a tax increase this year.”
Citing a Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training document that shows Charlestown’s unemployment rate jumping from 6.4% in March to 19.1% in April, Carney noted that the town is already feeling the financial pain resulting from the coronavirus, and said the extra money should have been set aside in case the town needs it.
“I am deeply concerned over the financial unknowns that are ahead of us,” she said. “The state is now facing a $900 million deficit. Our state aid will likely be either reduced or cut. Our revenues will be down. Charlestown's unemployment rate is at 19.1%. Now is not the time to increase our budget by $2 million, and with the volatility of the market, I am very concerned about sending an additional $1 million [police pension contribution] to the state. I do not want to risk our pensions in the market during this time of financial uncertainty.”
Lee described the budget as prudent and forward-thinking.
“This is a good budget that provides much-needed stability in an uncertain time, and it continues the even-handed management of the town that we all love, so now, let’s move forward together,” she said.
