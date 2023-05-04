CHARLESTOWN — The town’s hearing on its proposed $15.82 million municipal budget for 2023-24 on Monday drew just one speaker and was over in less than 10 minutes.
Now the budget heads to the Town Council, which may make revisions at its regular meeting on Monday. The council will vote to adopt the budget and then it will be scheduled for an all-day referendum on June 5.
Total expenditures, which include Charlestown’s portion of the Chariho School District’s budget, are $29.7 million. The town’s Budget Commission, which drafts the spending plan, noted that the dollar increase in expenditures over the current year would be $819,204, or 2.83%.
Chariho school budget expenditures for Charlestown in 2023-24 are $13.9 million, an increase of just $54,712, or 0.39%. Municipal spending accounts for $15.8 million of the proposed budget. Department expenditures increase by 6%.
The projected new tax levy rate is $5.71 per $1,000 of property valuation. That’s down from the current rate of $8.17, but it also factors in growth of the town’s $4.2 billion grand list, based on a revaluation completed in December 2022.
The council already made some adjustments to the budget at an April 5 workshop, but kept the “bottom line” total unchanged. Among the changes was reducing the town administrator salary from $148,000 down to $130,000 and eliminating a $10,000 vehicle stipend.
It also added $10,000 for contracted service and maintenance of the town’s disc golf course at Ninigret Park, taking the work out of the Public Works line item.
The council also put $55,000 into a fencing project for the basketball courts at the park, and set aside $50,000 for possible increased staffing in areas such as public works and police.
— Ryan Blessing
