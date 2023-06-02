CHARLESTOWN — Voters in Charlestown will head to the polls Monday to decide on a $15.8 million municipal spending plan for the coming fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Voting in the annual financial town referendum takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Town Council chambers at Town Hall.
The town’s Budget Commission, which drafts the spending plan, noted that the dollar increase in expenditures over the current year would be $819,204, or 3%.
The commission recommended a tax levy rate of $5.71 per $1,000 of property valuation. That’s down from the current rate of $8.17, but it also factors in growth of the town’s $4.2 billion grand list, based on a revaluation completed in December 2022.
Chariho school budget expenditures for Charlestown in 2023-24 are $13.9 million, an increase of just $54,712, or 0.39%. Municipal spending accounts for $15.8 million of the proposed budget. Department expenditures increased by 6%. The Chariho budget was approved in April.
The December revaluation means figuring out taxes this year is a bit of extra work for property owners. For those who want to see what their new tax bill would be, the town has set up an online calculator on its website at https://charlestownri.gov/taxassessor.
The calculator uses the most recent May 5 estimated tax rate of $5.74 per $1,000 of assessed real property.
For example, a home with an “old” assessment of $350,000 and an $8.17 tax rate would pay a tax of $2,860.
With the new rate and after the latest assessment, if the property increased in value by 29%, to $450,000, the estimated new property tax is $2,583, a $276 decrease, according to the calculator.
The council made some adjustments to the budget at an April 5 workshop, but kept the “bottom line” total unchanged. Among the changes was reducing the town administrator salary from $148,000 to $130,000 and eliminating a $10,000 vehicle stipend.
It also added $10,000 for contracted service and maintenance of the town’s disc golf course at Ninigret Park, taking the work out of the Public Works line item.
The council also put $55,000 into a fencing project for the basketball courts at the park and set aside $50,000 for possible increased staffing in areas such as public works and police.
Council member Susan Cooper, liaison to the Budget Commission, thanked the commission, Acting Town Administrator Jeffrey Allen, Town Treasurer Irina Gorman and Tax Assessor Kenneth Swain.
“All of those folks really made great contributions, and we are just very fortunate to have a good group of people help us come up with a budget every year,” she said.
A major recommendation by the Budget Commission is that the town create an improved Department of Finance, headed by a qualified director. The commission included $187,000 to fund the position and a part-time clerical “floater” position.
Among other suggested staffing changes, the commission proposes increasing the Animal Control Department’s two part-time hourly positions from 18 to 29 hours per week and adding a new police officer position.
The hike in animal control hours is designed to provide adequate animal care and public hours on weekends and holidays. The police position would help shore up law enforcement staff while one current officer is on extended full-time military duty.
The budget also would grant the Charlestown Ambulance and Rescue Service’s request for an additional $222,800 for 24-hour per diem staffing daily as well as increased staffing during high call volume times in the summer.
The Budget Commission also noted departmental budget requests included the largest increase in position and salary upgrades in recent memory.
For major capital projects, the commission proposed two replacement police vehicles at $115,000, a new large truck plow and sander for Public Works at $186,700 and asphalt resurfacing expenditures of $177,255.
