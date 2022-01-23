CHARLESTOWN — Members of the Budget Commission are seeking answers from the town’s auditor on why the firm reclassified aspects of the undesignated fund in a final report without notifying town staff and why it created a new major fund account for open space acquisition.
The commission this week directed town staff to prepare questions for the town’s auditor, Cayer Caccia LLC of Warwick, regarding changes discovered in a final copy of the recently completed audit for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021. The changes were made after Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz and Treasurer Irina Gorman had approved a different draft copy, officials said.
The changes involved moving approximately $3 million from the town’s undesignated fund balance to a separate, designated account. The money was never “missing,” staff said, but the reclassification caused a noticeable reduction in the undesignated fund, which was reduced from $8.7 million in the draft seen by staff to $5.7 million in the final audit report.
The problem has been identified as “a reclassification issue,” both town staff and members of the commission said, and there are no concerns regarding any misuse or misappropriation of funds.
“It needs to be clear, the town didn’t do anything wrong. This wasn’t town staff,” said commission member Arthur Haskins. “It was an issue of the auditors taking money out of the unassigned balance and putting it into an assigned balance. The accounting was not the issue, but rather it was the reporting of it.”
Commission Chairman Richard Sartor, Vice Chairwoman Linda Philips and Haskins each expressed frustrations during a commission meeting this week that the changes in reporting occurred without the auditor’s staff reaching out to the town. They said knowledge of the changes could have had an impact on commission decisions with respect to both the current budget and the 2022-23 budget process, which is already underway.
Stankiewicz said much of the confusion comes from the perception that money has been misused or is missing.
The auditors were within their scope to reclassify items as they had, but the decision by Cayer Caccia staff was not consistent with the firm’s practices in previous years. Confusion caused by the reclassification led to the significant reduction within the undesignated fund balance and caused officials to sound the alarm on possible audit issues.
Complicating the issue, the firm also took a larger expenditure for open space acquisition during the 2020-21 fiscal year and created a separate account. The town has been spending on open space since acquiring permission to seek a bond at town referendum, and Sartor said he was confused and dismayed that auditors would only now separate it into a different account.
“My understanding is that the open space referendum passed several years ago and it has always been handled in a certain way,” Sartor said. “This year there is a separate fund with no explanation or discussion with the town, and no previous indications of errors in reporting. Who was wrong? Who was wrong before? Did the auditor make the error?”
Sartor and Haskins said that, after seeing the changes and attempting to review, they were stumped as to what caused the different process this year. The town had made larger purchases in the '20-'21 fiscal cycle than it had in previous years, spending more than $700,000 on open space acquisition, which staff said likely played a role in the reclassification.
Despite the concerns, the town will be able to absorb the unexpected change in the undesignated fund balance and still maintain the fund at 15 to 25% of the town’s general fund, as suggested in the Government Finance Officers Association risk analysis study completed last May.
At its current level, the undesignated fund sits at approximately 18% of the general fund and is considered a healthy balance.
Stankiewicz said Thursday the current questions also expose the need for establishing a more formal written policy for the town to use moving forward regarding maintenance and use of the undesignated fund balance. He said the proposed policy is expected to go before the Town Council in February.
“This is why we need that more robust, written policy,” he said.
The commission is expected to receive a draft of questions and is expected to ask town staff to move forward with a written correspondence at the commission’s next regular meeting, scheduled for today.
